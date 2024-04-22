Shimano-powered carbon MTB gets "playful and agile" in the wild

German high-end bike maker Propain has added a "short-travel ripper for home trails and trail parks" to its eMTB range. The Sresh CF sports a Shimano mid-drive motor offering 600 watts of peak power, a lightweight blended carbon/fabric frame and a SRAM 12-speed drivetrain.

Happy days are here again as the Northern Hemisphere slowly moves into a few (hopefully) warmer and drier months, with adventurous riders dusting off their gear before and hitting the dirt. Propain is looking to tempt those looking to start trail-blazing with a fresh new eMTB by launching a short-travel model called the Sresh CF.

Though the company's Enduro-focused Ekano 2 CF model comes packing SRAM's relatively new Eagle autoshifting powertrain, the AL flavor rolled with a Shimano STEPS EP801 Max/Lite mid-mount motor. And it's the latter configuration that provides 85 Nm (62.6 lb.ft) of torque and 600 watts of power for the new trail bike – though Europeans can also opt for a heavier EP600 motor that boasts the same torque, but shaves 100 watts off peak power.

The Sresh CF features a 600-watt (peak) Shimano EP801 mid-drive motor and SRAM 12-speed drivetrain Propain

Three pedal-assist modes can be power-adjusted via a companion mobile app, which offers 15 levels of custom fine-tuning. The 626-Wh downtube battery is made up of 21700 Li-ion cells, and can be quickly removed using a hex key for charging away from the bike. Per-charge range figures haven't been shared.

Propain says that the combination of a lightweight frame, positioning of the rear shock and the motor "makes the Sresh CF handle on the trail like our non-motorized bikes." A relatively quiet ride is on the cards too, and the eMTB's SRAM 12-speed drivetrain varies according to selected configuration – running from GX Eagle through X0 Eagle Transmission to XX Eagle Transmission flavors.

The lightweight frame is fashioned from a hybrid blend of carbon fiber and fabric, and is available in four sizes – with a medium configuration tipping the scales at just 20.8 lb (45.9 lb). Propain says that this hybrid material approach allows for flexibility in some areas, impact resistance in others and stiffness elsewhere.

Stopping power can be optioned with Magura, SRAM or Formula hydraulic disc brakes Propain

Comfort and terrain absorption come courtesy of a dropper seatpost that can whip the saddle out of the way during technical aspects of the ride, and full squish. Depending on the config, the Sresh CF benefits from a RockShox or Fox suspension fork offering up to 160 mm of travel plus a rear shock that's positioned vertically via the company's Pro10 linkage system for 150 mm of frame travel that translates to "lots of traction coupled with a playful poppy feel."

The eMTB rides on 29-inch rims wearing Scwalbe Magic Mary/Big Betty knobby tires (though can be optionally selected with a 27.5-inch wheel at the back for improved maneuverability), while stopping power shapes up with either Magura, SRAM or Formula hydraulic brakes. The company also claims that a 200-mm post mount in the rear triangle provides improved transfer of braking forces into the frame.

The base model Sresh CF starts at US$6,299, with configurations rising to $9,789. The video below has more.

THE ALL NEW SRESH CF = FRESH AF I PROPAIN Bicycles

Product page: Sresh CF