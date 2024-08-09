Rad rides out first belt-drive ebike, and it's an entry level step-thru

Seattle's Rad Power Bikes is hoping to tempt new riders to its ebike stable with the launch of the RadKick step-through – a Class 2 cargo-ready commuter with chain drive for $1,200 or clean and quiet belt drive for just 200 bucks more.

This is not Rad's first wallet-friendly ride we've covered. The company introduced the entry level RadMission in 2020 for under a grand at launch – though its production windows only stayed open for a few short years. Now, following rider feedback, the spiritual successor is here.

The relatively low-budget RadKick is described as "a simpler, more intuitive, and lighter-weight ride that maintains high-quality, rigorously tested components." And the company is offering the step-through as a classic 7-speed chain drive or – in a first for Rad – a carbon belt drive flavor as well. So riders can opt for more flexibility when conquering inclines, or go with a smoother, quieter and cleaner setup that also boasts responsive torque sensing for pedal-assist.

The geared hub motor is the same either way, which is rated at 500 watts continuous (peak is not given) and offers twist-grip throttle as well as five levels of pedal-assist up to 20 mph (32 km/h). Rad has included its thermal-resistant Safe Shield Battery here too, which is certified to UL 2849 and UL 2271 standards. It's not super capacious, at 360-Wh, but it is reckoned good for more than 35 miles (56 km) of range per charge, and can be removed for indoor plug-ins.

The RadKick includes a suspension fork with 80 mm of travel for helping to smooth out uneven terrain, and rolls on 27.5-inch wheels wearing 2.25-inch tires. Stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors.

A rear cargo rack is ready and waiting to haul gear or shopping up to 55 lb (25 kg) in weight, and there are mounting points front and back for attaching accessories such as bags and baskets. Integrated lighting fore and aft should help with visibility in daytime traffic, or illuminate the way home after dark. Full fenders will help keep splashes and dirt at bay. A side kickstand is included for an easy park, and if you need to heft the ebike up the steps to the office or apartment you'll doubtless appreciate its 55 lb weight figure – sans cargo.

"Designed for riders who want an ebike that’s lighter and more affordable, RadKick is a natural extension of our mission to make ebikes accessible to everyone with its affordability and intuitive operation," said Rad CEO, Phil Molyneux. "We've stayed true to Rad DNA with premium features but kept simplicity at the core to welcome even more riders to the ebike community."

The RadKick 7-Speed model rolls with a US$1,199 price tag, while the Belt Drive variant is a little pricier at $1,399. They're up for pre-order now, though it would be remiss of me not to bring your attention to a few Rad ebikes that are currently on sale – the RadRover 6 Plus High Step has had $500 shaved off to come in at $1,099, the RadRunner 2 can be had for $1,199 and the RadExpand 5 is available for $1,299. There's more on the new RadKick in the video below.

RadKick Tech Overview | Lightweight Electric Bike | Rad Power Bikes

