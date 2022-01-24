Radiant Carbon ebike sports designer pedigree and asymmetric frame

People in the mountain biking community are likely already familiar with Tony Ellsworth, the designer behind the Ellsworth Bikes brand. His latest creation is a quirky limited-edition carbon fiber commuter ebike, and it's called the Radiant Carbon.

Manufactured by American mobility company The Ride, the Radiant Carbon features an asymmetric carbon fiber frame with no seat tube (or at last, not a full-length one), a one-legged fork, a single chain stay and a single seat stay – the two single stays are on opposite sides of the rear wheel.

While this setup might save some weight – as is the case with Cannondale's Lefty one-legged fork – it's likely aimed more at making a visual statement which helps the Radiant Carbon stand out from the crowd. Indeed, the lack of a seat tube is certainly something that we've seen before in other eye-catching bicycles.

Going beyond its looks, though, the frame's unique geometry is claimed to allow a single bike to fit riders ranging in height from 5 feet to 6 ft, 4 inches (152 to 193 cm). For this reason, the Radiant Carbon is being offered in just one frame size.

The Radiant Carbon features a NuVinci Enviolo Automatiq continuously variable auto-shifting rear hub transmission The Ride Bikes

The rider's pedalling power is augmented by a 500W Shimano Steps E6100 bottom-bracket motor, which takes the bike up to an electric-assisted top speed of 20 mph (32 km/h). That motor is in turn powered by a down-tube-integrated 630-Wh lithium battery, which should reportedly be good for a range of over 100 miles (161 km) per three-hour charge.

Riders can choose between three power assist modes on a handlebar-mounted LCD control unit, which also displays data such as current speed, cadence, distance travelled and battery charge level.

The Radiant Carbon features internally routed cables and hoses The Ride Bikes

Some of the Radiant Carbon's other features include a NuVinci Enviolo Automatiq continuously variable auto-shifting rear hub transmission; Magura MT-30 hydraulic disc brakes; a Gates Carbon belt-drive drivetrain; integrated LED head- and tail lights; internal cable/hose routing; plus tubeless-ready Schwalbe Super Moto 2.8-inch tires mounted on 50-mm anodized aluminum rims.

Oh yes, and there's one other "check this out" feature – the aluminum frame of the platform pedals can be folded down to serve as a kickstand.

The whole bike reportedly tips the scales at 52 lb (24 kg), and is available in frame color choices of black, red and blue. It's priced at US$5,295, and is available via the company website. Should you want one, though, you'd better act soon – only 360 units are being produced, to celebrate the launch of The Ride brand.

Some of its features are highlighted in the video below.

The Ride Bikes: Radiant Carbon Showcase Video

Source: The Ride Bikes

