Radio Flyer adds folding cargo ebike to its adult e-mobility line

Commuter ebikes are fine for trips to work or for leisure riding, but folks looking to leave the car at home more often would likely benefit more from a cargo hauler. Radio Flyer has recently launched just such a ride, which also folds for between-trip convenience.

Chicago's Radio Flyer has had a few name changes since being founded more than a century ago, and wears its current moniker in honor of its iconic Little Red Wagon. The company now produces a host of trikes, balance bikes, kickscooters for youngsters and has even partnered with electric auto maker Tesla to sell its mini Model S and the now recalled Cyberquad for Kids.

Last year, the company branched out to electric scoots and ebikes for adults with the Flyer product line. The long-tail hauler and mid-tail utility ebikes have now been joined by a pedal-assist folding cargo model called, appropriately enough, the Flyer Folding Cargo.

It's built around a 6061 aluminum frame that's been safety tested to ISO4210 standards, has an accommodating step-over height of 22 inches and a seat height between 27 and 37 in (68.5-94 cm). The rear rack with pannier bag rails is rated to carry up to 80 lb of cargo or child, or both courtesy of the company's optional Kid & Cargo Carrier. Total payload capacity, including the rider, is rated at 300 lb (136 kg).

The Flyer Folding Cargo ebike tips the scales at 53 lb, and can be rolled along on its wheels when folded

The custom-designed folding mechanism sees it collapse down to 35.5 x 22 x 31.5 in (90 x 55 x 80 cm) dimensions for a 53-lb (24-kg) heft into the trunk of a car, up the steps to the office or apartment, or into a train carriage from the platform.

The ebike features a 350-W rear-hub motor for five levels of cadence-sensing pedal assist up to 20 mph (32 km/h), plus a thumb throttle to glide up moderate hills without having to pump the pedals – which could be particularly welcome given that this model is a single-speed ebike. A 480-Wh Li-ion battery installed behind the seatpost offers somewhere around 40 miles (64 km) of per-charge riding.

The Flyer rolls on 20-inch wheels with 2.125-inch-wide tires, coming to a halt is helped along by Tektro mechanical disc brakes with 180-mm rotors and auto motor cut-off, there's a powerful LED headlight plus a combo tail/brake light at the rear, along with front, rear and side reflectors, and Radio Flyer has included a hidden compartment for optional tracking tags.

The Flyer Folding Cargo offers five levels of pedal-assist from the 350-W hub motor, and up to 40 miles of per-charge riding from the removable battery housed behind the seatpost Chris Cassidy Photography Inc.

Elsewhere is a custom LED display with built-in USB charging port for topping up a smartphone while out and about, ride comfort is provided by a foam-padded saddle and ergo grips, impact-resistant fenders keep splashes away, and a sturdy spring-loaded dual-leg kickstand makes for easy parking and loading.

The folding cargo ebike is up for pre-order now for US$1,699, with shipping expected to start later this month.

Product page: Flyer Folding Cargo