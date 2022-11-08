Radio Flyer adds folding cargo ebike to its adult e-mobility line
Commuter ebikes are fine for trips to work or for leisure riding, but folks looking to leave the car at home more often would likely benefit more from a cargo hauler. Radio Flyer has recently launched just such a ride, which also folds for between-trip convenience.
Chicago's Radio Flyer has had a few name changes since being founded more than a century ago, and wears its current moniker in honor of its iconic Little Red Wagon. The company now produces a host of trikes, balance bikes, kickscooters for youngsters and has even partnered with electric auto maker Tesla to sell its mini Model S and the now recalled Cyberquad for Kids.
Last year, the company branched out to electric scoots and ebikes for adults with the Flyer product line. The long-tail hauler and mid-tail utility ebikes have now been joined by a pedal-assist folding cargo model called, appropriately enough, the Flyer Folding Cargo.
It's built around a 6061 aluminum frame that's been safety tested to ISO4210 standards, has an accommodating step-over height of 22 inches and a seat height between 27 and 37 in (68.5-94 cm). The rear rack with pannier bag rails is rated to carry up to 80 lb of cargo or child, or both courtesy of the company's optional Kid & Cargo Carrier. Total payload capacity, including the rider, is rated at 300 lb (136 kg).
The custom-designed folding mechanism sees it collapse down to 35.5 x 22 x 31.5 in (90 x 55 x 80 cm) dimensions for a 53-lb (24-kg) heft into the trunk of a car, up the steps to the office or apartment, or into a train carriage from the platform.
The ebike features a 350-W rear-hub motor for five levels of cadence-sensing pedal assist up to 20 mph (32 km/h), plus a thumb throttle to glide up moderate hills without having to pump the pedals – which could be particularly welcome given that this model is a single-speed ebike. A 480-Wh Li-ion battery installed behind the seatpost offers somewhere around 40 miles (64 km) of per-charge riding.
The Flyer rolls on 20-inch wheels with 2.125-inch-wide tires, coming to a halt is helped along by Tektro mechanical disc brakes with 180-mm rotors and auto motor cut-off, there's a powerful LED headlight plus a combo tail/brake light at the rear, along with front, rear and side reflectors, and Radio Flyer has included a hidden compartment for optional tracking tags.
Elsewhere is a custom LED display with built-in USB charging port for topping up a smartphone while out and about, ride comfort is provided by a foam-padded saddle and ergo grips, impact-resistant fenders keep splashes away, and a sturdy spring-loaded dual-leg kickstand makes for easy parking and loading.
The folding cargo ebike is up for pre-order now for US$1,699, with shipping expected to start later this month.
Product page: Flyer Folding Cargo
Please keep comments to less than 150 words. No abusive material or spam will be published.