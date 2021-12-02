While adults wait for the Cyberquad, Tesla treats kids to mini electric ATV

A little over two years after Tesla demonstrated a very shapely full-sized Cyberquad electric ATV when launching its angular electric Cybertruck, a mini version for kids has gone up for sale on the company's webshop for US$1,900.

The Cyberquad for Kids features the same kind of futuristic angular vibe as its yet-to-be-released bigger sibling, coming with a funky full steel frame rocking LED light bars to the front and back. It rides on 16x4.5-inch chunky tread tires, and there's padded seating, adjustable suspension and rear disc braking too.

Parents can limit the top speed of the electric mini-ATV to 5 mph (8 km/h), but if that doesn't happen then two forward speeds of 5 or 10 mph are available, plus another for reversing at up to 5 mph.

The built-in Li-ion battery is reckoned good for over 15 miles of per-charge range, depending on the weight of the driver and other variables like terrain and whether the Cyberquad for Kids is always rolling at its top speed. And that's about all that Tesla is giving away.

The Tesla Cyberquad for Kids mini electric ATV is built for zippy off-road fun Tesla

Though designed specifically for riders of eight years or above, the promo video on the product page does show a much older kid having some off-road fun (OK, an adult) so it would seem that the only real restriction is the maximum rider weight of 150 lb (68 kg).

There's no indication when the full-size Cyberquad might start shipping (if at all), but the mini electric ATV is up for order now for $1,900 a pop and looks like it ships as a kit for home assembly.

Product page: Cyberquad for Kids