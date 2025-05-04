28-mph Rad utility ebike hauls 420 lb for more than 60 miles

Rad Power Bikes has refreshed it RadRunner compact utility ebike family, updating existing models and adding a new feature-packed Max flavor that takes pedal-assist hauling up to 28 mph.

Since its humble beginnings in the garage of founder Mike Radenbaugh's parents garage in the early 2000s, Rad Power Bikes has grown to become the largest ebike maker in the US. The brand has released a number of model lineups since, including commuters, folders and even a trike.

The RadRunner series launched in 2019 as a compact cargo hauler with a low-step frame, carrying capacity of 300 lb, a hub motor and a 45-mile battery. The following year added the Plus to the lineup, a higher-end version of the standard bike. Both of these models have been updated for 2025, along with a reworking of 2023's 3 Plus flagship that sees it get a speed boost and a new name.

"The new RadRunner lineup is all about giving riders more versatility, more comfort, and more confidence," said Kathi Lentzsch, CEO of Rad Power Bikes Rad Power Bikes

The RadRunner Max still features a 750-W rear-hub motor to assist pedal power, but moves into the Class 3 ebike space thanks to a top PAS speed of 28 mph (45 km/h) – though the rider can opt to dial that down to a steady 20 mph to meet local regulations.

Five motor-assist PAS levels are available via a responsive RideLogic-tuned torque sensor, or the motor can be disabled to roll as a rather heavy unpowered bike. Torque tops out at 90 Nm (66 lb.ft), a half-twist throttle is included for pedal-free action, and the chain drive includes an 8-speed Shimano gearset for flexible ride options.

Like all of the refreshed models, the Max benefits from Rad's Safe Shield semi-integrated battery – where the cells are enclosed in heat-absorbing resin to protect against corrosion and overheating. The 672-Wh battery pack here is reckoned good for up to 65 miles (105 km) at the lowest assist level, though an optional US$249 range extender could bump that to more than 125 miles.

The RadRunner Max is a rebadged and updated series flagship with more power, more safety and more versatility Rad Power Bikes

The sturdy aluminum low-step frame has a maximum payload capacity of 420 lb (190 kg), with the rear rack rated for 120 lb (54 kg). There are mount points for an optional front rack/basket as well, together with bosses for a bottle cage.

A suspension fork offers 80 mm of terrain-soaking travel, and works with 20-inch rims wrapped in 3.5-inch tires for a smooth ride in the city and beyond. A dual-leg kickstand should help with parking stability. And a low/high-beam headlight with ambient light sensing is onboard, along with a rear light with turn signaling.

That rear lighting unit also features a built-in radar to warn of vehicles approaching from up to 330 ft (100 m) away, while also flashing the light to make sure you're seen. The bike's display shows speed and distance data too, so you can gauge the danger that lurks behind. The Max works with Apple's FindMy network too, helping the rider locate the bike using a smartphone.

The RadRunner Max is up for pre-order now at $2,249 – shipping starts early May.

The RadRunner Plus is a passenger-ready utility ebike that can take up to 120 lb on the rear rack, which ships with a padded seat Rad Power Bikes

The new RadRunner Plus is similar to, but not as capable as, the Max. It also features a 750-watt hub motor, but rides as a Class 2 ebike with PAS cutting out at 20 mph. It's less torquey too, at 70 Nm, and its Safe Shield battery gets 55+ miles per charge – while the optional range extender boosts that to around 120 miles.

It lacks torque sensing, radar detection and location tracking, but does ship with a suspension fork, as well as a passenger seat and retractable footpegs, plus a protective wheel skirt. This model is on sale now for $1,799.

The base model RadRunner rides out with all the features of the Plus version, minus the suspension fork and range extender compatibility. It's also available now for $1,499.

Meet the New RadRunners | Electric Cargo Bikes | Rad Power Bikes

Product pages: RadRunner, RadRunner Plus, RadRunner Max