Future trailblazers get to ride with the big boys on mid-drive Reaper

Canadian ebike maker Rocky Mountain has launch an adventure model called the Reaper Powerplay that's described as a "full-sized electric trail bike in a junior-sized package" and rides as the first mid-motor, full-suspension eMTB for kids.

"For the future Slayers, we've designed the all-new Reaper Powerplay," said Rocky Mountain. "Kids can now get a real trail-ready electric mountain bike, powered by the Dyname S4 Mini to help them progress and keep up with their parents."

That 250-W Dyname S4 Mini Drive mid-mount eMTB motor peaks at 300 watts, and works with the company's patented torque-sensing tech to give "little shredders an instantaneous response and natural ride feel."

Though it delivers 40 Nm (29.5 lb.ft) of torque, parents can control motor parameters like top assist speed and power delivery for peace of mind. A Shimano CUES 10-speed derailleur has been included to offer flexible gearing in the ups and downs. And the eMTB gets its juice from a 240-Wh frame-integrated Li-ion battery, though per-charge range estimates have not been revealed.

There's a top-tube Jumbotron display for checking ebike status while blazing through forest trails, plus a smaller remote is designed to keep the cockpit clear of clutter while enabling compatibility with a broader selection of shifter and brake options – should the youngster feel the need to customize post-purchase.

The Reaper Powerplay is reported to be the first mid-drive full-suspension eMTB for kids Rocky Mountain

"Available in two wheel sizes, the Reaper Powerplay is the real deal for youth riders looking to charge steeper and bigger trails, with the extra power to go back up for more laps," reads the company's press release. One model rolls with 24-inch WTB rims wrapped in Maxxis tubeless-ready tires while the other rides with 26 inchers. Reliable stopping power comes courtesy of Tektro hydraulic brakes with 180-mm rotors.

Rocky Mountain says that the alloy frame is designed for "optimized strength, weight and ride quality." The bike comes with a Manitou suspension fork offering either 120 mm or 140 mm of travel (depending on which wheel size is chosen) as well as RockShox Deluxe Select rear squish for 130 mm of terrain-absorbing travel.

The Reaper Powerplay 24 model is priced at US$4,399, while the Reaper Powerplay 26 rolls slightly ahead at US$4,799. Either way, orange or black are your color options.

However, parents don't necessarily need to stump up large wads of additional cash as their child grows – they can remove the 24-inch wheels and install a 26-inch set, while also changing the headset cups, and flipping the dropout and Ride-2 chips.

