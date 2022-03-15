Relee M1 helmet packs an actioncam, lighting and smartphone connectivity

There are now a number of "smart" bicycle helmets on the market, so for one to stand out, it really has to include a lot of features. The Relee Magician M1 does just that, offering lights, turn indicators, speakers and a camera, among other things.

Presently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Hong Kong-designed M1 is actually being marketed as a multi-sport helmet, although its most obvious application is cycling.

Built into the front of the device is a 1080p/30fps actioncam with a 120-degree wide-angle lens, a Sony Starvis IMX CMOS sensor, and an electronic image stabilization system. It can be used as a dashcam or just to shoot rides for fun, with its footage being recorded on 4MB of internal memory – a user-supplied memory card may be added to increase that capacity. Video can be downloaded and viewed in real time via a Wi-Fi-connected app.

White LEDs in the front and red ones in the back help the wearer stand out on night-time roads, plus a set of rear-integrated turn indicator LEDs can be used along with hand signals to announce the rider's intentions. Those indicators are wirelessly activated via a handlebar-mounted remote.

Users who want a brighter headlight can opt for the Ultra-Illuminate version of the helmet, which puts out 350 lumens in front. It should be noted, however, that this model does not have a camera, as the headlight occupies its spot.

The helmet's outer shell is magnetically attached, and can be swapped for others of different colors Relee

Utilizing the M1's Bluetooth speakers and microphone, users can additionally listen to music, take phone calls or use voice-activated features on a paired smartphone. It's also possible to pair two or more of the helmets to one another, allowing the wearers to have walkie-talkie-style conversations while riding.

According to Relee, one USB charge of the helmet's lithium-polymer battery should be good for approximately five hours of runtime if all the functions are being used, although that figure increases to 24 hours if just the Bluetooth and lights are being utilized (presumably this doesn't apply to the optional 350-lumen headlight).

And yes, the M1 is claimed to meet European and American safety standards. It's also IP65 water resistant – meaning it can withstand low-pressure jets of water from any direction – and reportedly tips the scales at around 450 g (1 lb).

Assuming everything goes according to plan, a pledge of US$169 will get you the camera-equipped version of the Relee Magician M1 (planned retail $229), while $79 will get you the Ultra-Illuminate (retail $129).

Sources: Kickstarter, Relee

