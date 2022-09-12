Retro-styled Brat ebike cuts through the city and wanders off-road

Texas-based e-bike outfit Volcon has trotted out its fourth ebike, introducing an all-electric two-wheeler capable of adventuring off the road and on it in equal measure. The Brat carries on the company’s retro-inspired aesthetic with a moto-style frame, but features tires more attuned to even surfaces for smooth-moving across the city.

We first came across Volcon back in 2020 when it launched its first model called the Grunt, a fat-tired ebike fit for life on the farm, which it followed with the kid-oriented but similarly chunky Runt in 2021. A four-wheeled all electric UTV called Stag followed earlier this year, and now the Brat further expands the collection, aiming to cater to city folks who don’t mind the odd weekend expedition.

The hybrid tires of the Brat ebike make it suitable for off-road and on-road use Volcon

The 750-W motor draws on a 750-Wh removable battery, powering the Brat across a range of up to 70 miles (112 km) depending on what drive mode the user has engaged. These vary from a light pedal assist in Mode 1, right up to Mode 4, which brings the throttle into the mix and shuttles the Brat along at up to 28 mph (45 km/h) with off-road mode unlocked.

The hybrid 20-inch (50-cm) tires measure 4 in (10 cm) across, which might be plenty thick for some but are decidedly slender compared to those on Volcon’s other models. These are designed to be capable off-road while keeping rolling resistance low on city roads and pathways.

A side-on view of the newly launched Brat ebike Volcon

There’s a display mounted to the handlebars for monitoring battery levels, speed and other ride data, while a lockable storage compartment with USB charger is thoughtfully built into the top tube. LED lights feature at the front and rear to light up the path and maintain visibility after dark, while the 48-V battery can apparently be charged in six to seven hours.

Volcon is taking reservations now for the Brat, which is available in blue and black color options and starts at US$2,799. Deliveries are slated for November this year.

Source: Volcon