Volcon Runt kids' electric moto lets you geo-fence junior's ride

Last year, we got our first look at the Volcon Grunt, a chunky, fat-wheeled electric dirtbike built for a mix of farming and fun. Now, it's got a baby brother built for kids. A little smaller, a little slower and with neat geofencing capability, the Volcon Runt (hee!) follows the odd, curvy lines of the original in the name of silent family mud-flinging.

It's not one for real littlies – the seat height is still 27 inches (69 cm) and the bike weighs a reasonably hefty 180 pounds (82 kg), so they'll want to be well past the Baby Shark stage to throw a leg over this.

In performance terms, the Runt is capable of 35 mph (56 km/h) and offers 60 Nm (44 lb-ft) of accessible torque; enough to get a giggle out of any kid that's never tasted the glory of PeeWee, anyway (if that sentence makes no sense to you, please don't call the police.) Range maxes out around 35 miles per charge, but the batteries can be swapped if you really need to keep 'em out of the house.

More interesting is some of the app-based tech the Runt will ship with. Remote monitoring, performance limiters and tip-over notifications give parents some peace of mind when junior hits the back paddock chasing bunnies, but there's also the ability to geo-fence the bike so it only works within certain boundaries. A neat way to keep the tough trails, public roads, or the tempting moguls of a freshly plowed field off limits.

The Runt share its big brother's chunky demeanor Angus MacKenzie Photography

The price starts at US$2,995, and reservations are available now for a refundable US$100 deposit with deliveries due to start this summer.

Source: Volcon

