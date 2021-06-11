Rize Bikes hits streets, trails and mountains with 15-strong ebike range

Canada's Rize Bikes is a relative newcomer to the ebike market, being just over a year old, and with the 2020 model run now down to the last few available models, the company has launched its 2021 ebike range – which seems to include a model for just about every need.

Rize has divided its 2021 range into six categories, which covers everything from city rides to trail adventurers and retro moped-style rollers to folding commuters, with prices running from US$1,399 right up to just over three grand.

The Bolt X can be folded down for between-ride transport, but at 70 lb, it's no lightweight Rize Bikes

Detailing all 15 models on offer might be a bit much, so we've picked a few that caught our eye – starting with the $1,899 Bolt X folding commuter. This city ride can fold down to 43 x 23 x 29-in (109 x 58 x 73-cm) dimensions and weighs in at 70 lb (32 kg), which is nearly twice as heavy as Gocycle's G4 so won't be quite as easy to haul on public transport for the journey to work. But is is markedly cheaper.

It can be had with a single 672-Wh battery for around 45 miles (70+ km) of per-charge range, or with 1,152-Wh dual batteries for 80 miles (130 km) or more, depending on rider style and terrain. The Bafang 750-W motor can produce 80 Nm (59 lb.ft) of torque and offers a default top speed of 20 mph (32 km/h), which can be unlocked for up to 28 mph.

Elsewhere, there's a thumb throttle available for pedal-free motoring, Shimano Acera 7-speed gears with a Rapid Fire shifter, Tektro hydraulic braking, front fork suspension with adjustable lockout, LED lighting front and rear (with the tail-light doubling as a brake light), double-wall rims wrapped in 20x3.3-inch Kenda K-Shield puncture-resistant tires, and rear rack and fenders.

Built for road or trail, the Rize MD has a 750-W (peak) Bafang motor and can be optioned with dual batteries for per-charge potential of more than 120 miles Rize Bikes

Next up is the camo-packing $2,399 Rize MD mid-drive trail/road ebike, which can be had with one Samsung 50E frame-integrated battery at 48-volt/15-Ah (720 Wh) for around 60 miles (96.5 km) per charge, or a dual-battery configuration for 1,440 Wh and 120+ miles (193+ km).

The 500-W Bafang BBS02 mid-drive motor produces 120 Nm (88.5 lb.ft) of torque, has a peak power output of 750 watts and a default top speed of 20 mph (which can be unlocked for 28 mph). This model also comes with 7-speed Acera gears and Rapid Fire shifting, but rocks a gear-shift sensor that very briefly cuts off motor assist when changing gears so the rider benefits from smooth switching.

Other features of note include throttle power on demand, five levels of pedal assist, an 18.5-inch aluminum alloy frame for an overall ebike weight of 66 lb (30 kg), a Suntour suspension fork, Tektro hydraulic brakes with 180-mm rotors, 27.5-inch Kenda K-Shield tires, rear rack and fenders, and a Selle Royal gel saddle.

Our final choice is top of the 2021 Rize model tree, the $3,099 fat-tire trail monster known as the RX Pro. As this ebike sports a 1,000-W (1,500-watt peak) Bafang M620 mid-drive motor producing 160 Nm (118 lb.ft) of torque and is able to throttle up to 35 mph (56 km/h), it's for off-road use only. Both torque and cadence sensors are employed for pedal assist, with five levels available. Again, single or dual battery options are available, but this time it's one 52-V/15-Ah or two 52-V/30-Ah Samsung 50E flavors, with the latter offering over 90 miles (145 km) of range for five hours on charge.

The RX Pro features a 1,500-W (peak) mid-drive motor and can be had in a dual battery configuration for up to 90 miles of range per charge Rize Bikes

This capable-looking ebike features 9-speed Alivio gears with smooth shifting courtesy of a gear sensor that disengages the motor for a few milliseconds when changing gears, the 17-inch aluminum alloy frame offers a stand-over height of 29 in (73 cm), a lockable suspension fork and Suntour hydraulic suspension seatpost combination is said to almost make the RX Pro a dual-suspension ebike, and the adjustable handlebar stem allows for a more upright riding stance.

The off-roader rides on chunky 4-inch Kenda tires, stopping power comes from Tektro hydraulic braking, and it packs a Selle Royal gel saddle for a more comfortable ride, rear rack to carry trail essentials, and fenders to keep spray down.

All 2021 Rize ebikes are available for pre-order now, with shipping estimated to start next month.

Source: Rize Bikes