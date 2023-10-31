Paxxter e trailer helps make hauling cargo by bike less of a drag

When you need to haul more than you can carry in your backpack, bike trailers are a great option. But the extra weight can be a drag. That's where the Paxxter e from Germany's Roland Werk comes in, as it packs an electric motor in each wheel.

Whether pulling your weekly shop or even other bikes, or heading to the wilds, trailers hitched to a bike make for a clean way to get you and your cargo where you need to be, while freeing the bike up for solo use when not hauling.

Following in the tire tracks of solutions like the Biomega Ein and Trailerduck, the Paxxter e is essentially an electric-assist version of the Roland Werk Boxxer introduced at Eurobike 2022.

Each of its two spoked 16-inch wheels is home to a 125-W hub motor. A sensor mounted to the bike's crank works with a control system on the trailer to provide payload support up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) over three power levels.

Three power levels are available up to 25 km/h, selected according to load and working with a pedal sensor to ensure the rider receives sufficient support Roland Werk

A module on the trailer is used to set the support level and also features LED status lights for remaining charge of the 180-Wh removable battery (a range extender battery is available as an optional extra).

The Paxxter e trailer can be used with or without the lockable and waterproof aluminum transport box – which can be had in two sizes – and features a nifty kickstand for parked-up stability. The trailer itself can be packed away within the box for between-use storage.

The 156-liter version is priced at €3,299.90 (about US$3,500 – though there's no mention of international availability) while the 239-liter flavor comes in at €3,399.90.

Product page: Roland Werk Paxxter e