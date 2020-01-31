© 2020 New Atlas
Roselandia e-bike designed for long-haul comfort

By Paul Ridden
January 31, 2020
Roselandia e-bike designed for...
The Roslandia features a crank-forward frame design for riding comfort
The Roslandia features a crank-forward frame design for riding comfort
View 9 Images
A handlebar-mounted display shows speed, remaining range, assist levels and battery charge
1/9
A handlebar-mounted display shows speed, remaining range, assist levels and battery charge
Rose City says that the frame geometry allows for a comfortable and stable ride
2/9
Rose City says that the frame geometry allows for a comfortable and stable ride
The Roselandia features a Bafang drivetrain and a battery pack mounted under the cargo rack
3/9
The Roselandia features a Bafang drivetrain and a battery pack mounted under the cargo rack
The Roselandia features a crank-forward frame geometry for a more comfortable ride
4/9
The Roselandia features a crank-forward frame geometry for a more comfortable ride
The Bafang M400 drivetrain and rear-mounted battery combination is reported good for between 25 and 60 miles of pedal-assist range
5/9
The Bafang M400 drivetrain and rear-mounted battery combination is reported good for between 25 and 60 miles of pedal-assist range
The Roslandia features a crank-forward frame design for riding comfort
6/9
The Roslandia features a crank-forward frame design for riding comfort
The Roselandia is said to be production-ready and comes in two color options
7/9
The Roselandia is said to be production-ready and comes in two color options
The step-over height of the frame is 25 inches
8/9
The step-over height of the frame is 25 inches
The e-bike rides on 20-inch wheels wrapped in Schwalbe tires
9/9
The e-bike rides on 20-inch wheels wrapped in Schwalbe tires

Rose City Recumbent Cycles out of Portland, Oregon, has launched the Roselandia on Kickstarter, a funky e-bike with a slanting seat tube that pushes the mid-drive pedal-assist motor forward for a more comfortable ride.

Said to merge BMX, modern crank-forward and cargo bike designs, the e-bike is described as "comfortable, easy to ride, simple to operate, and adjusts easily for different rider heights."

Rose City says that its e-bike is built to last, with components that can be easily serviced by a bike shop near you, instead of having to seek out specialist help. Its 6061 aluminum one-piece frame has a 25-inch step-over height, and the crank-forward design means that when riders come to a stop, they can put their feet almost flat to the tarmac while remaining fully seated in the ergonomic seat.

The Roselandia is said to be production-ready and comes in two color options
The Roselandia is said to be production-ready and comes in two color options

The Roselandia tips the scales at 49 lb (22.2 kg), including the battery locked into the cargo rack to the rear. The battery pack and Bafang M400 motor combination could power the e-bike for up to 60 miles (96.5 km) of pedal-assist riding, depending on rider weight, ride style and other factors – though electric assist can be disabled for normal riding.

The e-bike is reported compact enough to fit in a car with the seats folded down, for between ride transport, but the creator has opted not to make this e-bike a folder, "in order to preserve the solid and safe feel of a full size bicycle."

Elsewhere, the Roselandia rides on 20-inch 406 wheels wrapped in Schwalbe Big Apple tires, and stopping power comes courtesy of TRP Spyke dual-piston mechanical caliper brakes.

In development since 2017 and the subject of rider testing and fine-tuning since, the Roselandia is now ready for production. The bike shop has launched on Kickstarter to get at least the first 100 e-bikes into the hands of riders and dealers. Pledges start at US$2,400 and, if all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in December of this year. The video below has more.

The Roselandia: The E-Bike Re-Imagined

Source: Rose City Recumbent Cycles

BicyclesKickstarterElectric BicyclePedal-assistedComfortCargo
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.
