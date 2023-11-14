Rotwild all-carbon gravel ebike is a lean e-machine with instant boost

German bicycle builder Rotwild has launched its very first electric gravel bike, and it looks like it should prove absolutely worth the wait (for anyone who was waiting). The all-new R.R275 X blends race frame DNA with an electric drive that's cleanly integrated into the carbon frame from push-button activator, through flush-mounted display, down tube-enclosed battery, and into compact mid-motor.

Throw on some five-spoke carbon monocoque wheels, 1,000 lumens of inbuilt lighting, and an eye-popping blend of red and black, and you have an impressive pedal-assist machine ready to tear through loose, shifty rock, with its motor on or off.

We've already seen the TQ HPR50 electric drive feature in sleek e-gravel bikes like the Scott Solace eRide and Pinarello Nytro, and Rotwild uses it to even more dramatic effect in the R.R275 X. The 300-W motor itself disappears inside the bottom bracket, quietly providing extra oomph when called upon and sitting silently and inconspicuously when switched off.

The easy-access button channels an instant 300-watt burst into your pedaling for immediate boost Rotwild

In addition to three pedal-assist modes, the 275 X includes an auto-boost button integrated ergonomically on the inside of the left drop bar. Punch it and the motor automatically puts out its entire 300 watts for up to 30 seconds – perfect for calling up that extra zip needed to top a long, leg-screaming climb or slip past a buddy on a corner exit.

The 250-Wh battery pack is concealed neatly in the bicycle's down tube and can be augmented with a 160-Wh range extender bottle battery. Rotwild includes two Fidlock bottle attachment points so riders have space for a real water bottle with or without a range extender battery attached for the ride. The e-drive takes the cyclist to a top speed of 15.5-mph (25-km/h), with motor output fading gradually around that speed.

Rotwild aims to find a balance between high-performance road, race and off-road gravel geometries Rotwild

One unique design feature within the R.R275 X's geometry is the clamshell stem that extends directly forward from the top tube. Rotwild explains that the dual-shell clamp design features an aluminum lower shell to create a direct connection with the head tube and absorb vibrations, while also serving as the starting point of the internally routed cables. The company also offers a taller lower shell to raise the stem by 2 cm (0.8 in).

Rotwild goes with a unique clamshell stem design that extends straight forward from the top tube Rotwild

The upper stem shell, meanwhile, provides housing around the 1,000-lumen Supernova Starstream headlight and its wiring. The light kicks on automatically via an ambient light sensor, or manually using a button on the right handlebar.

A red Supernova taillight marks the start of the clean, straight top tube line shooting forward from the top of the rear triangle through to the stem. Rotwild highlights this unique design by painting the top tube and stem a contrasting red that stands out against the dark charcoal of the rest of the frame. Further distinguishing the design, the top tube juts out slightly beyond the seat tube/post, where it meets the seat stays, kind of a flip of the aero-adjusted rear triangle design Pinarello sculpts into the aforementioned Nytro.

The R.R275 X relies on Schwalbe G-One R Evo tires for grip on slick, rugged gravel terrain Rotwild

Just as distinctive as its stem and top tube design are the 275 X's 28-inch five-spoke wheels. A carbon monocoque design handcrafted in Austria by Xentis, the wheels are optimized for lightweight, rigid, aerodynamic performance. They come with a UV-protective coating, shod in puncture-resistant Schwalbe G-One R Evo tires.

The top-tier R.R275 X Ultra includes those carbon wheels and also comes equipped with a 12-speed drivetrain with SRAM Force wireless electronic shifting. It starts at a cool €11,999 (approx. US$13,000) and brings along SRAM Force disc brakes, E*Thirteen Race Carbon cranks, and an Ergon SR Allroad Carbon saddle.

The R.R275 X Pro model isn't quite as dramatic as the Ultimate, losing the five-spoke wheels, but it's still a sleek, distinctive ebike Rotwild

The other model in the two-spec lineup, the R.R275 X Pro starts at €8,999 ($9,800) and swaps out the carbon five-spokes for a more traditional Xentis Gravel 2.5 wheel set and Shimano GRX group set. Rotwild says the Pro in a large frame size weighs in at 28.6 lb (13 kg).

Source: Rotwild

