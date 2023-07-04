© 2023 New Atlas
Bicycles

Fat-tire Cargo Buddy taps Bosch power for assisted city hauling

By Paul Ridden
July 04, 2023
Like other ebikes from Ruff Cycles, the Cargo Buddy rolls on terrain-absorbing fat tires and sports touches of moto-inspired styling
View 6 Images
1/6
2/6
3/6
4/6
5/6
6/6
View gallery - 6 images

Germany's Ruff Cycles has so far built a bunch of moped-style and cruiser ebikes with fat tires and plenty of attitude. Now the company has announced its first cargo ebike, a front-loader called the Cargo Buddy that comes with banana seating and, yep, fat tires plus city crushing attitude.

The cargo ebike rolls on 4-inch-wide rubber wrapped around 20-inch double-wall aluminum rims for a more stable ride, rocks powder-coated tubular steel frame with an padded moto-style seat and features sporty handlebars.

Ruff has treated the "Long John" Buddy to a Bosch Performance CX mid-drive motor for 85 Nm (62.6 lb.ft) of torque and pedal-assist up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph), plus a Shimano Altus 7-speed gearset for ride flexibility. The removable 500-Wh battery is housed under the seat, though no range estimates have been given.

The cargo ebike can reportedly accommodate folks between 1.5 and 1.95 m (4.9 - 6.4 ft) in height, and has been designed so that the rider can plonk both feet on the ground from a seated position.

It measures 2.35 m (7.7 ft) in length, so should be a relatively easy park, and tips the scales at 47 kg (103 lb). Ruff reckons that it's able to haul up to 80 kg (176 lb) of cargo (or kids) in its 70 x 60 x 45-cm (27.5 x 23.6 x 17.7-in) box, and a modular rack system caters for such things as an optional rain cover, lockable hard-top or "sturdy tray" to be mounted if needed. Youngsters who want to ride with the parent can sit on an extended seat behind the handlebar. The total weight capacity is 200 kg (441 lb).

Elsewhere, the funky cargo ebike benefits from hydraulic disc brakes, full fenders and a Supernova LED headlight and tail-light for daylight visibility and after-dark riding.

"The Cargo Buddy is more than just a cargo bike; it's a lifestyle statement," said the company in a press statement. "As the city continues to evolve, so do the needs of its inhabitants. Our team of dedicated designers and engineers recognized the growing demand for a versatile and efficient means of transportation that complements the urban lifestyle. The Cargo Buddy is the perfect companion for the urban adventurer seeking a convenient and eco-friendly solution for commuting, shopping, or exploring the city."

The Cargo Buddy is reportedly available for pre-order now (though doesn't appear to be up on the website yet). We've no word on pricing, but the first deliveries to customers are expected to start from Q1 2024.

Source: Ruff Cycles

