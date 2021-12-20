Rungu Dualie three-wheeled e-fatbike gets a battery boost for 2022

California-based manufacturer Rungu is already known for its crazy dual-front-wheeled electric fatbikes. Well, the latest versions of the go-anywhere Dualies now feature not only a longer battery range, but also better ground clearance.

We first heard about Rungu back in 2014, when its Juggernaut and Kilimanjaro models debuted in purely human-powered form. They were designed for tasks such as transporting surfboards across sand, with their two side-by-side front wheels providing added stability on loose surfaces.

Electric-assist models followed in the years since, to the point that they presently constitute Rungu's entire Dualie lineup. They're now aimed more at outdoorsy types such as hunters, who might otherwise be riding bigger, heavier vehicles such as quads. And as mentioned, the five 2022 models have a couple of new tricks up their sleeves.

First of all, the single-battery Rugged and dual-battery XR Steep and XR Rubicon Trail Edition models have swapped the usual 15-Ah lithium-ion battery for 18-Ah units – increasing their range by 30 percent in the process. According to Rungu, this translates into a 22-mile (35-km) off-road electric-assist range for the Rugged, 42 miles (68 km) for the XR Steep, and 41 miles (66 km) for the XR Rubicon.

For what it's worth, the on-road range figures are much higher – up to 309 miles (497 km) for the XR Steep.

The Rungu Dualie Standard's battery is now integrated into its down tube Rungu

The Standard model and the base version of the Steep still have a 15-Ah battery, although a new frame design now smoothly integrates it into the down tube. This change makes for a less cluttered look, and easier battery-swaps. Additionally, the new frame raises the bottom bracket and its Bafang BBSHD 52-volt mid-drive motor by 1 inch (25 mm). Doing so should lessen the chances of impacts when climbing over rocks or other obstacles.

Full specs on all five models can be found on the Rungu website. Pricing ranges from US$4,899 for the Standard, all the way up to $8,517 for a loaded version of the XR Rubicon Trail Edition.

Source: Rungu

