Sava E-Flash is a frugal take on the carbon gravel ebike

Both gravel bikes and electric bikes are becoming more popular, so it should come as no surprise that we're seeing an increasing number of gravel ebikes. One of the latest, the E-Flash, features a carbon frame at a relatively low price.

Manufactured by Hong Kong-based company Sava, the E-Flash is presently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign.

Along with its custom carbon fiber frame and fork, it also features a Shimano 105 2 x 11 drivetrain; Kootu rims with WTB Byway tubeless 700 x 40c gravel tires; plus Pro brand hydraulic disc brakes. The rider's pedalling power is augmented by a 350W/36V AKM rear hub motor, which itself is powered by a 252-Wh down-tube-integrated lithium battery.

According to Sava, the whole bike tips the scales at 11 kg (24 lb).

Pledge levels for the Sava E-Flash start at US$1,799 Sava

Riders utilize a handlebar-mounted LCD controller to choose between five levels of electrical assistance – a top motor-assisted speed of 40 km/h (25 mph) is possible, along with a claimed maximum range of 80 km (50 miles) per 3-hour charge. The controller also displays data such as current speed and battery charge level.

Needless to say, the E-Flash doesn't have the high-end specs or the pedigree of similar offerings from better-known manufacturers. That said, for a carbon gravel ebike, its price is certainly nice – assuming it reaches production, a pledge of US$1,799 will get you one.

