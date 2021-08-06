Serial 1 kicks off series of single-edition ebikes with a retro chopper

Last October, Harley-Davidson entered the ebike space with a spin-off company called Serial 1, subsequently launching four stylish models the following month that proved pricey but generally well-received. Serial 1 has now announced a new series of ebikes called 1-OFF, which, as the name suggests, is a line of Serial 1 pedal-assist rides that will enjoy a production run of just one. The first of these unique models is a chopper-style ebike that's being auctioned online from today.

The 1-OFF retro ebike has been named the MOSH/CHOPPER, and has a kind of Raleigh Chopper vibe to it – rocking a similar banana seat attached to a rear hoop or "sissy bar," a funky high-rise handlebar for laid-back cruising, and chunky tires. However, the builders of the new ebike – Milwaukee-based chopper builders Warren Heir Jr. and Kendall Lutchman – have gone for a Series 1 MOSH/CTY frame and both wheels are the same size (the front was smaller than the rear on the Raleigh bike).

"Customization is such an important part of the motorcycle ownership experience," said Aaron Frank, Brand Director at Serial 1. "For decades, people have been modifying their motorcycles to reflect their unique style and taste. The 1-OFF Series applies this same spirit of individualization and personalization to ebikes, showing people just how much fun it is to create an ebike that suits their own unique personality."

The MOSH/CHOPPER retains much of the same capabilities and features as the company's US$3,800 MOSH/CTY ebike, including the 250-W mid-mounted Brose S Mag motor offering 90 Nm (66 lb.ft) of torque and pedal assist up to 20 mph (limited to 25 km/h in the EU), a Gates Carbon Drive belt, likely (though not specified) the same 526-Wh removable battery for between 35 and 105 miles (56 - 168 km) of per-charge range, 27.5-inch wheels with Schwalbe tires, TRP hydraulic brakes, and integrated lighting front and back.

The MOSH/CHOPPER features a funky high-rise handlebar, banana seat and stainless steel "sissy bar" Serial 1

The one-of-a-kind ebike cruiser wears a 1960s-style "Street Freak" paint job in blue, with touches like "intricate panels, freak drops, hand pinstriping and single-stroke hand lettering" thrown in for good measure. The white/silver banana seat is adjustable, the ebike has sparkly handgrips, and the top bar of the frame is numbered "1 of 1" to show off its exclusivity.

The online auction for this single-edition ebike is open for bids now, and is set to end on August 10 at 5 pm MST. The lucky winner will be announced later that day.

The company plans to build and auction off other 1-OFF creations "a few times per year." The video below has more.

Serial 1 MOSH/CHOPPER

