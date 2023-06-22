All-in-one electric drive powers lightweight folding bike through the city

Danish bike maker Coh&Co is at Eurobike this week with a folding commuter called Siggi, which features a frame and fork made from a proprietary hard-wearing composite material, and can be configured with a nifty all-in-one hub drive from Zehus.

"Siggi's perfect combination of everyday performance and convenience make it the ideal bike for the city as well as long distance, said company director Mette Walsted Kristiansen. "Through many years, we have developed and produced bikes specifically for city dwellers. Through this experience as well as constructive communication with our customers and dealers, we discovered that people in the city need compact bikes that can easily be stored in an apartment or under an office desk and without hassle be brought onto a train, metro or put in the trunk of a car."

The frame of the lightweight folding ebike is fashioned from a proprietary composite of carbon fiber and basalt that's been dubbed StoneWeave, which is reported both durable and fully recyclable. The left-side fork is also made from the same material, and enables a compact fold – with the rear rack doing double duty as a parked stand. The frame's handle-like top tube also makes for an easy carry.

The folding frame is made from a Coh&Co composite material called StoneWeave that's designed to be lightweight and durable, and can be recycled at the end of its lifespan Coh&Co

Interestingly, the design also incorporates some elastomer squish front and back to help smooth out uneven terrain. The reach of the foldable aluminum handlebar can be adjusted to suit different rider sizes or style. And the whole thing is reported to weigh in at just 10 kg (22 lb).

Siggi can be had as a single-speed PAS electric or an ebike with a four-gear internal hub, and can also be optioned without the motor and treated to a Shimano Alfine 11-speed gearset.

Coh&Co has partnered with Italy's Zehus Motors for the electric versions, which sees the motor and battery integrated into a single rear hub that's said to provide smooth assist when the pedals are pumped forward but charges the battery during back pedaling.

The frame is raised so that the rear wheel flips over to hover above the rack/stand, the front wheel sits by its side, the handlebar collapses in and back, and the seat can be pushed down for between-ride transport in the trunk of a car or on the train Coh&Co

Rounding out the key specs are 20-inch wheels wearing 35-mm tires "for quick acceleration in the city," hydraulic disc brakes, and a carbon fiber seatpost topped by a "road" saddle.

Coh&Co is raising production funds over on Indiegogo, where perks currently start at €1,610 (about US$1,765) – though you'll need to stump up another €1,036 for the single-speed ebike add-on or €1,860 for the Zehus drive plus gears. The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but if all goes to plan, worldwide shipping is estimated to start in January 2024. The video below has more.

Source: Coh&Co