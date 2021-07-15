Silverback takes on the urban jungle with latest commuter hybrid ebike
Germany's Silverback Bikes has added a new model to its S-Electro family of ebikes. The minimalist Metro is built for comfort and efficiency, comes with fork suspension, sports a bunch Shimano components, and includes an integrated bike lock.
Silverback says that the S-Electro Metro city pedal-assist ebike has been designed for getting riders where they need to be in comfort. It's built around a proprietary hydro-formed alloy frame, puts the rider in an upright position for improved visibility in traffic, comes with front and rear fenders installed, and also sports rack mounts for cargo-hauling potential. And for between-ride security, the company has included an integrated rear-wheel lock mounted to the seat stay.
The lockable and removable Shimano E8035 504-Wh battery housed in the downtube is reckoned good for between 30 and 100 km (18.6-62 miles), depending on assist level, riding style and terrain encountered.
Powering the three available pedal-assist modes is a 250-W Shimano Steps E7000 mid-mounted motor for 60 Nm (44 lb.ft) of torque, and though no figures are given in the specs, being a European build likely means that motor assist is only provided to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) and there's no throttle on tap.
There's a Shimano HG-50-10 10-speed derailleur for ride flexibility – selected as it requires less maintenance than those with 11 or 12 gears, and because it "is known for quality shifting" – and the SR Suntour suspension fork with 63 mm of travel and hydraulic lockout should help smooth out some of the bumps on the way to work.
The Metro rides on Surface 29-inch symmetrical alloy rims wrapped in Schwalbe Marathon Plus tires, stopping power comes from Shimano Deore BL T6000 hydraulic brakes with 160-mm rotors, a Shimano E6100 display is mounted to the Kalloy handlebar for ride info and to dial in assist, and cabling is routed internally to maintain a clean, unfussy look.
The S-Electro Metro commuter hybrid is available now for €2,999 (about US$3,500), in four frame sizes and three color options.
Product page: S-Electro Metro
