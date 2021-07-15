© 2021 New Atlas
Bicycles

Silverback takes on the urban jungle with latest commuter hybrid ebike

By Paul Ridden
July 15, 2021
Germany's Silverback Bikes has added a new model to its S-Electro family of ebikes. The minimalist Metro is built for comfort and efficiency, comes with fork suspension, sports a bunch Shimano components, and includes an integrated bike lock.

Silverback says that the S-Electro Metro city pedal-assist ebike has been designed for getting riders where they need to be in comfort. It's built around a proprietary hydro-formed alloy frame, puts the rider in an upright position for improved visibility in traffic, comes with front and rear fenders installed, and also sports rack mounts for cargo-hauling potential. And for between-ride security, the company has included an integrated rear-wheel lock mounted to the seat stay.

The hydro-formed alloy frame is available in four sizes
The hydro-formed alloy frame is available in four sizes

The lockable and removable Shimano E8035 504-Wh battery housed in the downtube is reckoned good for between 30 and 100 km (18.6-62 miles), depending on assist level, riding style and terrain encountered.

Powering the three available pedal-assist modes is a 250-W Shimano Steps E7000 mid-mounted motor for 60 Nm (44 lb.ft) of torque, and though no figures are given in the specs, being a European build likely means that motor assist is only provided to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) and there's no throttle on tap.

There's a Shimano HG-50-10 10-speed derailleur for ride flexibility – selected as it requires less maintenance than those with 11 or 12 gears, and because it "is known for quality shifting" – and the SR Suntour suspension fork with 63 mm of travel and hydraulic lockout should help smooth out some of the bumps on the way to work.

A Shimano color display provides ride info, and enables the three pedal-assist modes on offer
A Shimano color display provides ride info, and enables the three pedal-assist modes on offer

The Metro rides on Surface 29-inch symmetrical alloy rims wrapped in Schwalbe Marathon Plus tires, stopping power comes from Shimano Deore BL T6000 hydraulic brakes with 160-mm rotors, a Shimano E6100 display is mounted to the Kalloy handlebar for ride info and to dial in assist, and cabling is routed internally to maintain a clean, unfussy look.

The S-Electro Metro commuter hybrid is available now for €2,999 (about US$3,500), in four frame sizes and three color options.

Product page: S-Electro Metro

