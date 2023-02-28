Turbo Tero X two-wheeled SUV built for daily riding and off-road adventuring

Premium bike maker Specialized has announced a more capable update to its Turbo Tero ebike that's designed to help get you and your gear where you need to be, no matter the terrain. Like Giant, and a few others, Specialized describes its latest all-terrain ebike as "the SUV of the ebike world."

"Over the mountains, through the forest, across the desert, or simply down the lane, we can't help but seek out adventure," said the company. "The Turbo Tero X means one thing: you're going to need a bigger map.

"With ride anywhere range, this full-suspension electric bike is our go-anywhere, over-anything, with-everything vehicle. Featuring our ground-breaking electric assist technology and enough storage space to pack in a few backcountry comforts, you'll discover new adventures easier than ever. The only question left to ask is: Where to?"

Three model options are available, each powered by a 250-W Specialized Full Power mid-mount motor that "effectively quadruples" effort at the pedals, with the promise of "silky smooth" operation to help the rider to haul gear over all kinds of terrain.

The Turbo Tero X 6.0 model offer pedal-assist up to 28 mph, offers up to six hours of riding per charge and features integrated front and rear racks for hauling adventure essentials Specialized

The pack leader is the Tero X 6.0 model, which rocks a 2.2 system motor for assist up to 28 mph (45 km/h) and 90 Nm (66 lb.ft) of hill flattening torque, plus a 12-speed X01 Eagle mechanical drivetrain is included for flexibility riding options. The motor is paired with a 710-Wh swappable battery pack that offers up to six hours of per-charge range.

A customizable display is located mid-handlebar for ebike and status info, and works with the Mission Control mobile app running on a smartphone to enable over-the-air updates that include integrated range optimization tools, on-ride diagnostics and tweaking options, as well as activation of Turbo System Lock security that disables the motor and activates the motion-sensor alarm.

The Turbo Tero X is powered by Specialized's Full Power mid-mount motor Specialized

The all-terrain ride is built around a sturdy aluminum frame with "pothole-eating, bump-smoothing, rock-flattening" full squish shaping up as a RockShox Lynk Select+ suspension fork offering 130 mm of travel and 120-mm single-pivot RockShox Deluxe suspension at the back. Riders adopt an upright stance for leg-pumping efficiency and reduced fatigue, and there's a button-activated dropper seatpost to get the saddle out of the way during tricky climbs.

The ebike rolls on grippy Ground Control tires with full DryTech fenders helping to keep mud and splashes under control. It's supplied with a rear rack for hauling up to 44 lb (20 kg) of gear on your adventures, while the front rack can handle up to 22 lb (10 kg) – optional baskets and panniers are available from Specialized. A 1,000-lumen headlight illuminates the way ahead, while a speed-sensitive light brings up the rear.

The Tero X 6.0 model is priced at US$6,500 and tips the scales at 58.1 lb (26.4 kg).

The X 5.0 version offers the same top assist speed as the 6.0 model and has the same capacity battery, but is supplied with a Specialized Full Power 2.0 Motor capable of producing 70 Nm (51.6 lb.ft) of torque. The RockShox suspension shapes up as a 35 Silver TK fork and Deluxe Select R shock, the mechanical drivetrain is SRAM GX Eagle, and the headlight shines at 600 lumens. This model comes in slightly heavier at 59.9 lb (27.2 kg) and is priced at $5,500.

The Turbo Tero X 4.0 comes with a Specialized Full Power 2.0E motor for up to 50 NM of torque and pedal-assist to 20 mph Specialized

And finally, the 4.0 variant features a Specialized Full Power 2.0E motor for 50 Nm (36.8 lb.ft) of torque and pedal-assist up to 20 mph (32 km/h). The battery has a capacity of 530 Wh. The ebike has the same shock as the 5.0 model but the fork is swapped for a Recon Silver RL. The SRAM gearset shapes up as a SX Eagle variety, and the headlight puts out 500 lumens. This one has been given a $4,500 price tag and weighs in at 58.9 lb (26.7 kg).

Source: Specialized