Giant launches off-road-capable full-suspension urban ebike

Taiwan's Giant Bicycles has launched a tough-looking urban ebike called the Stormguard E+ that's designed to tackle daily commutes, shopping trips into town or off-road adventures beyond the city limits in full-suspension comfort.

Described by Giant as the SUV of ebikes, the versatile Stormguard E+ benefits from full Fox suspension with 100 mm of travel front and back, plus there's a nifty floating carrier attached to the aluminum frame which allows the rear shock to do its thing without affecting the cargo rack (which can haul up to 20 kg/44 lb of gear).

Pedal assist is provided by a new SyncDrive Pro mid-mount motor developed with Yamaha that produces 85 Nm (62.6 lb.ft) of torque and has been designed for riding over different terrains.

It offers support ratios up to 400% via six Smart Assist sensors for the promise of "a smooth, natural riding experience with ample power when you need it." And it's matched with a single-speed Gates Carbon belt drive, an Enviolo geared hub and an 800-Wh downtube battery for up to 250 km (155 miles) of per-charge riding in ideal conditions (or 70 km/43 miles in extreme conditions). A 250-Wh bottle battery range extender in included or optional, depending on model variant.

Riders can take advantage of a dropper seatpost and full suspension when heading off the beaten track Giant Bicycles

The Stormguard E+ rides on 27.5 rims wrapped in 2.6-inch-wide Maxxis Rekon tires, and stopping power comes courtesy of Shimano Deore four-piston brakes. When inner-city jaunts turn into epic off-road rides, users can instantly adjust the dropper seatpost to suit via a remote mounted to the handlebar.

Elsewhere, there's a proprietary color display on the stem that's compatible with ANT+ sensors and can pair with a smartphone over Bluetooth for access to messaging apps and navigation aids. The ebike features integrated Supernova lighting, sports fenders front and back for taming any splash kicked up by the chunky tires, and comes with an included kickstand for parking ease.

The versatile 2023 Stormguard E+ is available now in four frame sizes for €7,999 (about US$8,200), though there is a €6,499 flavor up for grabs that's much the same but comes with some less expensive hardware.

