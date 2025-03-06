© 2025 New Atlas
Alloy-framed supercommuter is the lightest ebike in its class

By Paul Ridden
March 06, 2025
Specialized has followed last year's launch of a 33-lb carbon e-commuter with a cheaper version that's built around an alloy frame, with the company boasting that "nothing in alloy is lighter."

"Transportation is ordinary... you’re not," said the company. "Vado SL 2 isn’t just an ebike. It’s a high-performance vehicle designed to dissect any road with more speed, style, confidence and fun. Calling it an ‘ebike’ is an Insult."

Visually, the Vado SL 2 Alloy is essentially a carbon copy of its more lightweight ancestor, but the new ride's aluminum-alloy frame sports a few weld bumps instead of smooth lines throughout. Despite the change of primary material, Specialized is claiming that "it's the lightest, most capable, best looking bike on the road" at 44 lb (20 kg).

The "snappy supercommuter" also rolls with the same mid-mount motor as before, which peaks at 320 watts for 50 Nm (37 lb.ft) of torque and pedal-assist to 28 mph (45 km/h). The 520-Wh frame-integrated (non-removable) battery is reckoned good for up to five hours of assisted riding per charge, and an optional 160-Wh range extender can be had for more time on the road between top-ups.

A handlebar remote features system locking and Apply Find my integration, and a mobile app can provide real-time coaching and enable heart-rate monitoring, along with ride metrics and customization.

Specialized has included a headset-integrated suspension system called Future Shock 3.1 that's "proven to deliver a smoother ride" and offers 20 mm of travel. The ebike rides on DT Swiss alloy rims wrapped in Hemisphere 700x47c rubber. Where some electrified city bikes might offer a derailleur with seven or eight gears, the Vado SL 2 Alloy comes with a 10-speed Shimano Cues setup for more flexibility. And stopping power is provided by Tektro hydraulic brakes with 160-mm rotors.

Usefully, the ebike comes supplied with a rear rack rated to carry up to 55 lb (25 kg) of gear, as well as a number of MIK-compatible mounting points for attaching such things as panniers, child seats and even hauling a trailer. Rounding out the key specs are full fenders, a Lezyne Hecto E350+ headlight and braking tail-light, a side kickstand, and a "simple bell."

The Vado SL 2 Alloy 4.0 model is available now for US$4,500, which is a good deal cheaper than its carbon-framed stable mate, but still makes it an expensive commuter. A 5.0 version with a "high-performance E5 alloy" frame, an 11-speed gearset, a different flavor of Tektro brakes, a more powerful headlight and a brass bell can be had for just shy of $5k.

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

