$349 conversion kit gives your traditional bike a motor boost

As we discovered in 2022, traditional bikes can be given a new lease of life with an ebike conversion kit. But the price can be steep. The London-based makers of the kit we tried has now launched a budget-friendly option called the Swytch Go.

If you already own a non-motorized bicycle but fancy the idea of getting some help for uphill climbs, a conversion kit can provide assistance for more tiresome treks while also offering the freedom to roll with a more traditional setup when motor power isn't needed.

Such kits can be on the pricey side, sometimes costing even more than budget ebikes, but Swytch Technology has built on its initial crowdfunding success and 85,000+ customer base to bring a more wallet-friendly version to the e-mobility party – the Swytch Go.

As with its Air setup, the new kit includes a front wheel sporting a 250-W hub motor – which is available in 26, 27, 27.5, 28 and 29 inch flavors – and a cadence pedal sensor for a top assisted speed of 20 mph in the US, while riders in the UK and Europe will be limited to 15 mph (25 km/h).

The Swytch Go works pretty much the Air kit launched in 2022, but the battery pack is mounted to the frame using three Velcro straps Swytch Technology

But rather than securing the battery box to the handlebar like previous iterations, this latest flavor hangs from the top tube of the frame using Velcro straps. The available capacity options range from 187 Wh to 378 Wh for between 20 and 60 miles of per-charge range. The cells within are UL safety certified for peace of mind and the casing has IPX6 waterproofing for all-weather assisted biking. A LED or OLED handlebar display is available as an optional extra, as is a twist throttle.

"By redesigning the battery pack with a larger form factor, embedding the power electronics inside the pack together with the battery, and designing a super-simple mounting solution that uses Velcro straps to strap the battery pack anywhere on the bike, we managed to bring down the price significantly," said Swytch CTO, Dimitro Khroma. "Plus, as an added bonus, the result was an ebike kit that is even easier and faster to install, and with increased range of up to 60 miles."

The Swytch Go is the recipient of a 2024 Red Dot Design Award, and can be purchased now for a starting price of US$699, or riders can join a pre-order waitlist for $349 – which essentially means that rather than shipping from stock, the kit is made to order.

Source: Swytch Technology