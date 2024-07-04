Cargo ebike auto deploys landing gear to prevent low-speed wobble

Cargo ebikes can be a great alternative to the family car when hauling groceries or doing the school run. But they can be a bit wobbly at slow speeds. Startup Tarran is aiming for improved stability with auto-deploying landing gear.

Launching at Eurobike 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany, this week, the T1 Pro front-loader features something called Dynamic Dualdrive landing gear below its recyclable EPP cargo bucket.

Each of the two mechanisms has its own motor and suspension, and automatically deploys to help prevent tipping when braking to roll along at lower speeds. The system adapts to uneven surfaces and can be activated manually too (for peace of mind riding at full capacity or more stability while pushing), and doubles as a kickstand for parked up ease.

The landing gear system has been developed inhouse, and is designed to help prevent the cargo ebike tipping over at low speeds Tarran Bikes

The cargo ebike is built around a monocoque aluminum frame, features a suspension fork plus a shock between the bucket and rear wheel for smoothing out the bumps along the way, and sports a MIK-compatible rear rack for additional storage or passenger seating.

Powering the ride is a proprietary 100-Nm (73.7-lb-ft) mid-drive motor with speed sensors, that's combined with a low-maintenance Gates Carbon CDX belt drive and Enviolo heavy duty shifting hub. There's no mention of top PAS speed, though it's likely to be 25 km/h (15.5 mph) – in line with European regulations for ebikes. A 1.5-kWh battery pack made up of two units is hidden under the cargo box as an anti-theft measure, and is reported to give the cargo ebike a per-charge range of around 200 km (~125-miles) at the lowest assist level.

The ebike's 5.2-inch color display serves as a control hub that works with a companion app and handlebar buttons. It runs the company's own operating system, is powered by quad-core processing, features Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and shows key trip data plus navigation, and 1080p camera feeds from units positioned to the front (wide-angle), head-tube section and rear.

The color display is the brains of the operation, serving up ride data, navigation, live camera feeds and more Tarran Bikes

There's also a millimeter radar out back to monitor approaching vehicles, with the rider alerted via handlebar vibration and live video. The hub can provide tunes on the go as well, output through the bike's onboard BT speakers. The T1 Pro is reported to offer Qi 2.0 wireless charging for keeping mobile gadgetry topped up, along with a pair of USB ports. And a Sentry mode sends out alerts and records live footage if the bike's gyro detects movement when parked, while the GPS module allows for tracking.

The front box can take 200 kg (441 lb) of cargo and accommodates up to three Euroboxes. It can be optioned with a rain cover, lockable top, safety seating for the kids and more. Day or night visibility shapes up with a strip light to the front with turn signaling, two dual-beam headlights and a braking tail-light. The ebike appears to roll on 20-inch wheels, and stopping power comes courtesy of hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors.

The Tarran T1 Pro cargo ebike is estimated to be available for order by the end of 2024, pricing to be advised Tarran Bikes

The company is aiming for a Q4 release date for the T1 Pro, with pricing following closer to the time. Given all of the impressive bells and whistles promised here, we're guessing this will be a premium first outing for the new e-mobility company operating out of Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Düsseldorf.

If you're visiting Eurobike this week, you can find out more from company reps indoors at Hall 8.0 or outside at F11. The video below has more.

TARRAN T1 Pro | The Ultimate Intelligent Electric Cargo Bike

Product page: Tarran T1 Pro