Lightweight Class 1 commuter ebike gives riders choice of belt or chain

By Paul Ridden
October 24, 2024
Lightweight Class 1 commuter ebike gives riders choice of belt or chain
The addition of the CGO600 Pro-C variant now gives buyers the option of belt or chain drive
The addition of the CGO600 Pro-C variant now gives buyers the option of belt or chain drive
The addition of the CGO600 Pro-C variant now gives buyers the option of belt or chain drive
The addition of the CGO600 Pro-C variant now gives buyers the option of belt or chain drive
The Tenways C9 rear-hub motor featured in the CGO600 Pro-C model is rated at 350 watts and produced 45 Nm of torque
The Tenways C9 rear-hub motor featured in the CGO600 Pro-C model is rated at 350 watts and produced 45 Nm of torque
The 360-Wh downtube battery can be removed for charging indoors
The 360-Wh downtube battery can be removed for charging indoors
The CGO600 Pro-C model comes with an 8-speed Shimano ch
The CGO600 Pro-C model comes with an 8-speed Shimano chain drive
The CGO600 Pro model was launched in 2023, and comes with a Mivice hub motor and belt drive
The CGO600 Pro model was launched in 2023, and comes with a Mivice hub motor and belt drive
The CGO600 Pro belt-drive variant shown with an optional power bank for extended range
The CGO600 Pro belt-drive variant shown with an optional power bank for extended range
Last year, Tenways launched a lightweight city slicker called the CGO600 Pro as a Class 1 ebike rocking a clean and quiet belt drive. Now the company is giving US riders more choice with the addition of a chain-drive version.

Pedal-assist bikes built around a low-maintenance, clean and quiet belt drive are a great way to beat inner-city gridlock for the commute to work or a quick shopping trip.

The Red Dot award-winning CGO600 Pro's 350-W Mivice rear-hub motor will provide assistance up to 20 mph (or 25 km/h for the European version) but it's a single-speed ride so might require more leg-work for steeper inclines. Those, like me, who are cursed with lots of hills will appreciate the 8-speed Shimano gears on offer with the new chain-drive version.

The Pro-C comes with an own-brand hub motor rather than the Mivice flavor driving the belt model, with the Tenways C9 reported to feature an internal clutch that "minimizes friction when the motor is not in use, ensuring a seamless transition between powered and manual riding modes."

The Tenways C9 rear-hub motor featured in the CGO600 Pro-C model is rated at 350 watts and produced 45 Nm of torque
The Tenways C9 rear-hub motor featured in the CGO600 Pro-C model is rated at 350 watts and produced 45 Nm of torque

The ebike sports a magnetic torque sensor for more responsive assistance, plus Tenways is promising the "most intuitive riding experience" thanks to a smart control algorithm being trained on thousands of city biking scenarios. There is an OLED display, but pairing with the companion app provides a remote dash, saves ride stats, helps with navigation and includes security measures such as motion alerts and tracking.

The addition of the Shimano drivetrain doesn't appear to have added any weight to the package, the Pro-C still tips the scales at 37 lb (16.7 kg), including a 360-Wh removable battery made up of LG cells for up to 52.8 miles of per-charge range.

The CGO600 Pro belt-drive variant shown with an optional power bank for extended range
The CGO600 Pro belt-drive variant shown with an optional power bank for extended range

Both the belt and chain variants are built around a 6061 aluminum alloy frame and fork with an adjustable stem for improved comfort and fit. They each roll on aluminum rims wrapped in puncture-resistant 700x45C tires, and stopping power is provided by Tektro hydraulic disc brakes. Adaptive lighting, a kickstand and full fenders are also included.

Pricing is the same whichever version you choose, and is listed at US$1,899 – though a discount of $500 is currently being applied.

Source: Tenways

