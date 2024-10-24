Lightweight Class 1 commuter ebike gives riders choice of belt or chain

Last year, Tenways launched a lightweight city slicker called the CGO600 Pro as a Class 1 ebike rocking a clean and quiet belt drive. Now the company is giving US riders more choice with the addition of a chain-drive version.

Pedal-assist bikes built around a low-maintenance, clean and quiet belt drive are a great way to beat inner-city gridlock for the commute to work or a quick shopping trip.

The Red Dot award-winning CGO600 Pro's 350-W Mivice rear-hub motor will provide assistance up to 20 mph (or 25 km/h for the European version) but it's a single-speed ride so might require more leg-work for steeper inclines. Those, like me, who are cursed with lots of hills will appreciate the 8-speed Shimano gears on offer with the new chain-drive version.

The Pro-C comes with an own-brand hub motor rather than the Mivice flavor driving the belt model, with the Tenways C9 reported to feature an internal clutch that "minimizes friction when the motor is not in use, ensuring a seamless transition between powered and manual riding modes."

The Tenways C9 rear-hub motor featured in the CGO600 Pro-C model is rated at 350 watts and produced 45 Nm of torque Tenways

The ebike sports a magnetic torque sensor for more responsive assistance, plus Tenways is promising the "most intuitive riding experience" thanks to a smart control algorithm being trained on thousands of city biking scenarios. There is an OLED display, but pairing with the companion app provides a remote dash, saves ride stats, helps with navigation and includes security measures such as motion alerts and tracking.

The addition of the Shimano drivetrain doesn't appear to have added any weight to the package, the Pro-C still tips the scales at 37 lb (16.7 kg), including a 360-Wh removable battery made up of LG cells for up to 52.8 miles of per-charge range.

The CGO600 Pro belt-drive variant shown with an optional power bank for extended range Tenways

Both the belt and chain variants are built around a 6061 aluminum alloy frame and fork with an adjustable stem for improved comfort and fit. They each roll on aluminum rims wrapped in puncture-resistant 700x45C tires, and stopping power is provided by Tektro hydraulic disc brakes. Adaptive lighting, a kickstand and full fenders are also included.

Pricing is the same whichever version you choose, and is listed at US$1,899 – though a discount of $500 is currently being applied.

Source: Tenways