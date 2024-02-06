Bafang-powered Cargo One has room in the box for little ones

Amsterdam's Tenways has joined the cargo ebike market with a front loader dubbed the Cargo One, which features a Bafang mid-drive motor and 90-km battery, and comes with seating for two kids in the cargo box plus included rain covers.

The two-wheel cargo bike offers pedal-assist to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) via a Bafang M600 mid-drive motor working with a low-maintenance Gates CDX Carbon Belt Drive and Enviolo stepless gear hub. There's 80 Nm (59 lb.ft) of torque available for inclines, and a responsive torque sensor onboard for a more natural ride.

The 960-Wh battery with LG cells could see riders get up to 90 km (56 miles) on a single charge. An integrated LCD display shows key ride info, and works with the Tenways mobile companion app – which can cast navigation aids to the mid-handlebar screen.

The Cargo One's 6061 aluminum low-step frame is home to an 800-liter cargo box up front that can accommodate two seated and secured kids or the week's groceries. It also ships with four box covers to keep occupants/goods dry or shaded.

The 800-liter cargo box can be removed via four bolts Tenways

The child seats can be taken out of the box without needing to break out any tools, and the whole box can be removed if you have large packages or crates that need transporting – though you will need to deal with four bolts for that. The cargo ebike weighs 58 kg (128 lb) all in, and is rated to haul up to 250 kg (550 lb), including the rider and any young passengers.

A Suntour suspension fork with 50 mm of travel should help absorb some of the bumps while out and about. There's a 20-inch aluminum rim to the front and a 26-inch wheel out back, each wrapped in a 2.15-inch-wide puncture-resistant Schwalbe tire. Stopping power is provided by Tektro four-piston hydraulic disc brakes.

A two-point adjustable handlebar stem caters for extra height or angled tilt, the rider's rear is treated to a Royalgel comfort saddle, and daytime-running lights are included for visibility in traffic, as well as after-dark riding. Turn signaling is alsoavailable via side lights on the box. And there's a double-leg center kickstand to help with parked-up stability.

The Cargo One is on sale now for €4,999 (about US$5,370, though there's no mention of availability across the pond). This makes it a cheaper option than Cannondale's Europe-only Wonderwagen Neo, for example, and the Gravit City E from Hase Bikes. Shipping is expected to start from next month.

Product page: Tenways Cargo One