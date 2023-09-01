Cannondale hauls out two Bosch-powered cargo ebikes

Cargo ebikes are shaping up as great alternatives to the family car for shopping trips into town or school runs. Now Cannondale has joined the likes of Aventon, Tern, Rad and Specialized with two new Bosch-powered models.

The first cargo ebike from Connecticut-based Cannondale – which is one of a number of bike brands owned by Dutch transport company Pon Holdings – is the Cargowagen Neo.

It's built around a low-step alloy frame with integrated rear rack that's rated to haul 80 kg (176 lb) of cargo, or can carry one or two kids when fitted with optional seating. This model also ships with a dropper seatpost for legs-down stopping ease, sports an end to end length of 6 ft (1.85 m) should help with inner-city parking on the double-leg center kickstand, and a center console at the step-over point allows for storage of smaller items like a water bottle and snacks.

The Cargowagen Neo features a Bosch Performance Speed motor, PowerPack battery and Shimano gears Cannondale

Powering the ride is a Bosch Performance Speed mid-drive motor for up to 28 mph (45 km/h) of pedal-assist and 85 Nm (62.6 lb.ft) of torque. An anti-rollback feature is included, along with walk assist, and custom tuning is available via a companion mobile app. A Shimano Deore LinkGlide 10-speed gearset is onboard for more flexible ride options.

Cannondale offers 725-Wh or 545-Wh Bosch PowerPack options that are safety certified to UL 2849 standards, and though per-charge range estimates are not given, the company has included a second battery mount for an optional additional battery if needed.

The Cargowagen Neo can haul one or two kids to school when optioned with padded seating and guard rails Cannondale

A Suntour suspension fork will help absorb uneven terrain, the Cargowagen Neo rolls on heavy duty alloy rims wrapped in 20-inch Schwalbe Pick-Up tires, and stopping power comes courtesy of Tektro hydraulic brakes with 203/180-mm rotors.

Elsewhere, there's integrated lighting front and back, an Abus ring lock and full fenders. Optional accessories include a front rack, rear cargo box, panniers, and a surround rail. The cargo ebike also features a trailer mounting point.

The Cargowagen Neo is priced at US$4,300, and will be available later in the year. The video below has more.

Big Hauler, Small Footprint: All-New Cargowagen Neo | Cannondale Essentials

The second model is a Europe-only front-loader cargo ebike called the Wonderwagen Neo, which is powered by a Bosch Cargo Line motor and an Enviolo variable-transmission hub or 10-speed Shimano gearing for assist up to 25 km/h, plus the same PowerPack options as the Cargowagen Neo. The bucket out front sports two seats with safety harnesses and is rated to haul up to 100 kg (220 lb). Pricing starts at €6,499. Check out the video for more.

Ditch the Car and Do It Together: All-New Wonderwagen Neo | Cannondale Essentials

Product pages: Cannondale Cargowagen Neo, Wonderwagen Neo