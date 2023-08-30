© 2023 New Atlas
Specialized heads for a long stretch with the Globe Haul LT cargo ebike

By Paul Ridden
August 30, 2023
Specialized extends the back end for the second Globe cargo ebike, the Haul LT (pictured right)
The Globe Haul LT can be configured with seating for three at the rear, with running boards and wheel guards for safety
The Globe Haul LT is rated to carry up to 441 lb, including the rider
The Globe cargo ebikes: the Haul LT (top) and Haul ST (bottom)
The Globe Haul LT features a 700-W rear-hub motor and 772-Wh battery combination
The MIK-compatible rear rack measures 31 inches in length
Earlier this year, bike maker Specialized revealed the first ebike aimed at filling "the gap between a commuter ebike and a car." The Globe Haul ST is now joined by a second model with a longer rear end for carrying more cargo per trip, or seating up to three kids for the school run.

The Globe Haul LT is built around a one-size aluminum frame with low-step access that sports a 31-inch-long (78.7-cm), MIK-ready rear rack, which is ready and waiting for panniers, seating, rear-wheel covers, running boards and more to be mounted.

The cargo ebike can also be configured with a "School Bus Kit" that's designed for rolling the kids and their gear to lessons and includes three padded seats, rails and boards, baskets and panniers, or as a "Big Rig" rocking six panniers and a basket for the weekly groceries. All in, the long-tail hauler is rated to carry up to 441 lb (200 kg), including the rider.

Helping the rider get around town with all that weight is a 700-W rear-hub motor for pedal-assist up to 28 mph (45 km/h) plus the option of a throttle. There's a torque sensor in the bottom bracket that responds to power at the pedal rather than speed for more response, and a 9-speed gearset for more flexible ride options. The onboard 772-Wh, UL2271-certified battery is reckoned good for up to 60 miles (96.5 km) of per-charge range.

Elsewhere, the Haul LT rolls on 20-inch double-wall rims wearing 3.5-inch-wide tires with reflective tan sidewalls. Stopping power shapes up as Tektro four-piston "ebike-rated" hydraulic brakes with 203-mm rotors. There's a 1,500-lumen headlight plus a 50-lumen tail-light to help with visibility day or night. Full fenders are included to keep splashes or debris at bay, and a double-leg kickstand makes for parked stability.

The Globe Haul LT is available now for US$3,500, which doesn't include the wide range of accessories like seating and panniers.

Product page: Specialized Globe Haul LT

BicyclesSpecialized BikesebikesPedal-assistedcargo bike
