Specialized heads for a long stretch with the Globe Haul LT cargo ebike

Earlier this year, bike maker Specialized revealed the first ebike aimed at filling "the gap between a commuter ebike and a car." The Globe Haul ST is now joined by a second model with a longer rear end for carrying more cargo per trip, or seating up to three kids for the school run.

The Globe Haul LT is built around a one-size aluminum frame with low-step access that sports a 31-inch-long (78.7-cm), MIK-ready rear rack, which is ready and waiting for panniers, seating, rear-wheel covers, running boards and more to be mounted.

The cargo ebike can also be configured with a "School Bus Kit" that's designed for rolling the kids and their gear to lessons and includes three padded seats, rails and boards, baskets and panniers, or as a "Big Rig" rocking six panniers and a basket for the weekly groceries. All in, the long-tail hauler is rated to carry up to 441 lb (200 kg), including the rider.

The Globe cargo ebikes: the Haul LT (top) and Haul ST (bottom) Specialized

Helping the rider get around town with all that weight is a 700-W rear-hub motor for pedal-assist up to 28 mph (45 km/h) plus the option of a throttle. There's a torque sensor in the bottom bracket that responds to power at the pedal rather than speed for more response, and a 9-speed gearset for more flexible ride options. The onboard 772-Wh, UL2271-certified battery is reckoned good for up to 60 miles (96.5 km) of per-charge range.

Elsewhere, the Haul LT rolls on 20-inch double-wall rims wearing 3.5-inch-wide tires with reflective tan sidewalls. Stopping power shapes up as Tektro four-piston "ebike-rated" hydraulic brakes with 203-mm rotors. There's a 1,500-lumen headlight plus a 50-lumen tail-light to help with visibility day or night. Full fenders are included to keep splashes or debris at bay, and a double-leg kickstand makes for parked stability.

The Globe Haul LT is available now for US$3,500, which doesn't include the wide range of accessories like seating and panniers.

