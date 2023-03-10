Haul ST launches as first cargo ebike in Specialized's new Globe line

Last year, Specialized announced that it was branching out with a dedicated effort to persuade commuters to leave the car at home and ride into town on two wheels instead. Now the Globe Haul ST has launched as the first fruit of that vision.

The inaugural model in "a growing number of everyday high-performance EVs" under the Globe banner, the Haul ST is built around a one-size low-step aluminum frame with dual-telescoping seat post and adjustable handlebars to accommodate riders between 4.4 and 6.3 ft (1.34 - 1.93 m) in height.

The cargo ebike sports a short-tail rear cargo rack with a MIK HD interface and rail system, and accessories like panniers, MIK-ready front rack, a rear passenger seat with handlebar and foot pegs, a rear wheel cover and more can be attached to the ebike via its "versatile mounting system." A double-leg center kickstand makes for parking stability, which will be particularly welcome when loading and unloading cargo.

The Globe Haul ST "comes with a versatile mounting system and ecosystem of specifically-engineered accessories that allow riders to personalize with the storage and seating configuration best suited to their needs" Specialized

Riders are offered responsive assistance from the custom-tuned 700-W rear-hub motor courtesy of a torque sensor in the bottom bracket, with five levels of pedal-assist available via controls on the handlebar display, which also offers at-a-glance checks of speed, distance, battery status and estimated range. A 9-speed mechanical drivetrain is cooked in for ride flexibility as well.

The motor is juiced by a 772-Wh battery mounted between the double downtube that's reported able to "transport up to 419 lb [190 kg] for up to 60 miles [96.5 km] on a single charge," including the ebike and a "standard sized rider."

The Globe Haul ST can be optioned with a Passenger Kit that includes a rear wheel cover, padded rear seat, foot pegs and a U-shaped grab bar Specialized

It rolls on 20-inch double-wall alloy rims wrapped in 3.5-inch Carless Whisper Reflect tires, stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc brakes with 203-mm rotors, and fenders front and back keep splashes and debris in check. An integrated 1,500-lumen headlight and 50-lumen tail-light help with daytime visibility to other road users as well as illuminating after-dark adventures, and a brass bell rather than an electronic horn is included for warning pedestrians as you ride.

The Globe Haul ST is available for pre-order now priced at US$2,700, and is backed by a lifetime frame warranty and two-year electrical warranty for extra peace of mind. The cargo ebike joins a bunch of potential car replacements launched recently, including the XPedition from Lectric, Rad Power Bikes' RadRunner 3, the Abound by Aventon and Trek's premium-priced Fetch+ models.

Product page: Globe Haul ST