Tern toughens up its compact Bosch-powered cargo hauler

Taiwan's Tern introduced a compact Bosch-powered cargo bike back in 2017 that could haul gear or kids where its larger models couldn't. The company improved the formula in 2020, and has now pretty much redesigned everything for the third-generation GSD family.

"Everything," said Tern Team Captain Joshua Hon in response to the question of what's changed for this latest outing. "Pretty much every aspect of the bike has been redesigned to work better. From big improvements like handling when heavily loaded to small details like how much effort it takes to get the bike up on the kickstand or how seatpost levers are easier for small hands to operate, the new GSD is just better."

Those improvements start with a reinforced 6061 frame with larger hydroformed tubing that can carry up to 463 lb (210 kg), which includes an adult rider, up to two kids and/or some cargo. The wheelbase is longer and the center of gravity is lower than before for improved handling, while the geometry has been tweaked for a more stable ride.

The 3rd-gen GSD cargo ebike can haul up to 463 lb, including the rider - plus there's an integrated tow mount if you need to haul more Tern

The frame and fork – as well as the rear rack, kickstand and braking system – have been safety tested to German DIN 79010 standards to ensure that the GSD can "withstand heavy-duty daily use with passengers and cargo." Tern reports that other components like the handlebar post, seatpost, pedals and wheels have also undergone third-party testing for peace of mind riding.

The extended rear rack can accommodate up to 220 lb (100 kg), and there's an integrated tow mount for adding an optional trailer to the hauling mix. The bike's reinforced kickstand can support up to 221 lb (100 kg) when the bike is parked up, for loading stability.

The double-leg kickstand can support up to 221 lb for loading stability Tern

The GSD is powered by a Bosch Cargo Line mid-drive motor for 400% pedal-assist up to 20 mph (32 km/h) and 85 Nm (62.6 lb.ft) of torque. Depending on the model, this shapes up as a Smart System or an eBike System 2. The former benefits from useful features like Bosch ABS braking, GPS tracking, electronic bike lock, onboard audible alarm system, and over-the-air firmware updates to ensure the bike benefits from the latest developments.

Apartment dwellers will appreciate the vertical parking feature, where the bike can be pulled up on its back wheel and steadied with the rear rack to save space. The bike can adopt a similar position in the elevator up to higher floors. And the GSD can even be folded down for storage behind the sofa – the R14 and S10 models collapse to 72.8 x 18.1 x 34.6 in (185 x 46 x 88 cm) while the P00 and P10 measure 71.7 x 18.1 x 34.3 in (182 x 46 x 87 cm) when folded.

The GSD cargo ebike can reduce its office or apartment footprint by standing to attention Tern

All four models in the new GSD family roll on 20-inch wheels wearing Schwalbe tires, come to a stop using Magura hydraulic disc brakes, absorb uneven terrain with the help of a Suntour suspension fork, and include integrated lighting and an aluminum front fender plus a rear wheel guard. An ABUS or AXA frame lock is included too.

The R14 model is kitted out with a 14-speed Rohloff Speedhub and Gates Carbon belt, is powered by the Smart System and Connect Module, and comes with an 800-Wh PowerPack for up to 89 miles (144 km) of per-charge range. The S10 sports the same Bosch setup – apart from the battery pack, which offers up to 61 miles (98 km) of range - but rolls with 10-speed Shimano gears.

The GSD cargo ebike family is made up of four members, each sporting a longer rear rack than previous models Tern

The P00 features an Enviolo hub with Gates belt, and the eBike System 2. The P10 matches the Bosch setup here but goes with a 500-Wh PowerPack for up to 63 miles (102 km) of per-charge riding. All GSD models can be optioned with dual batteries.

The third-generation GSD family cargo ebikes are due to arrive in the US from May, prices start at US$4,999. The video below has more.

