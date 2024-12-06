3D-printed metal prototype evolves into premium carbon eMTB trail ripper

Last year, premium electric mountainbike brand Thok previewed Project 4, a prototype rolling with a 3D-printed aluminum and silicon alloy frame that would inform the design of a carbon-framed model. That eMTB has now arrived as the TP4-R.

Thok Project Four is reported to the company's first ebike to be fully made in Italy, and is the result of around 18 months of R&D – which included 3D-printed rapid prototyping in metal.

"Studying the first prototype in aluminum enabled Thok to choose the range's type of production material, assess the geometries' efficiency and work on innovative technical solutions," the company explained. "Today's TP4 is the result of the evolution of the first prototype and it also features solutions that are in some cases very different from the initial ones."

Thok's Project Four carbon-framed eMTB comes with an 800-Wh downtube battery that weighs in at 24.1 kg, but this can be optionally swapped for lighter packs at the expense of battery capacity Thok Bikes

The eMTB is described as an "enhanced all-mountain with an enduro side to it." That means that the carbon fiber frame sports a flip-chip to alter the seat- and head-tube angles, as well as the central movement, to adjust the bike for different terrains and riding styles.

Powering the adventure is a fifth-generation Bosch Performance Line CX mid-drive motor that peaks at 600 watts. The rider can tap into 85 Nm (62.6 lb.ft) of torque, while action at the pedals is amplified by up to 340%. The TP4-R also sports a 6D inertial sensor "to recognize unevenness and slope of terrain," and comes with walk-assist too, plus a hill-hold feature.

There's a removable 800-Wh battery in the downtube, though the system is compatible with 400- and 600-Wh flavors – if you're keen to shave off some weight at the expense of range. Either way, riders can extend the time away from a wall outlet by installing an optional 250-Wh PowerMore bottle pack.

Absorbing the inevitable bumps is the job of a Fox Float 36 Performance fork with 160 mm of travel and a custom-tuned Fox Float X rear shock for 150 mm of travel. The eMTB rolls on 29-inch DT Swiss alloy rims wrapped in Schwalbe Albert Gravity Pro tires, but it's compatible with a mullet setup. Stopping power shapes up with Magura MT5 four-piston hydraulic disc brakes with 203-mm rotors, and a Shimano 12-speed gearset offers flexible ride options.

The TP4 rides as a regular model or a very limited edition, either way Bosch provides motor assist Thok Bikes

Thok has included a steering lock at the headset to prevent damage to cables or frame in the event of a wipeout. And there's a height-adjustable dropper seatpost too.

The TP4-R goes on sale this month for €6,990 in four frame sizes (that converts to around US$7,340, though we've no word on international availability). Thok has also thrown in a suspension pump, multitool, rear UDH hanger set, water bottle with cage, an aluminum mug and a keychain (plus stickers).

If you have another €3k going spare, there's a limited-edition version available. Components get an upgrade for this model, including the fork (now an Ohlins RFX36 Air) and rear shock (Ohlins TTX2 Air). There are SRAM GX Eagle gears, carbon rims, Magura MT7 brakes, and a Renthal carbon handlebar, too. This edition is limited to a production run of just 30 units.

The new THOK TP4 powered by BOSCH

Product pages: TP4-R, TP4-Ltd