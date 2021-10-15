© 2021 New Atlas
Bicycles

Torch cycling backpack sports its own tail light and turn indicators

By Ben Coxworth
October 15, 2021
Torch cycling backpack sports ...
The Torch backpack is presently on Kickstarter
The Torch backpack is presently on Kickstarter
View 2 Images
The Torch backpack is presently on Kickstarter
1/2
The Torch backpack is presently on Kickstarter
The Torch's turn indicator function, activated by the optional wireless remote
2/2
The Torch's turn indicator function, activated by the optional wireless remote

Although there are already cycling jackets and vests with integrated lights in the back, those aren't going to do you much good if you cover them with a backpack. That's where the Torch pack comes in, as it has an integrated lighting system of its own.

The Torch is manufactured by New York-based startup Unit 1, which previously brought us the light-equipped Faro helmet.

In its most basic form, the backpack incorporates a main tail light made up of 20 high-intensity red LEDs, along with a secondary lighting grid located immediately below it – the latter incorporates 40 RGB LEDs, and can be set to different colors and flashing patterns via an accompanying app.

If buyers go for an optional handlebar-mounted remote, they can wirelessly active a turn indicator function on the lower grid, plus they can enable a brake light function that will cause the grid to temporarily shine brighter whenever they slow down or stop. Additionally, if they already own a Faro helmet, the remote will activate its turn indicator lights too.

The Torch's turn indicator function, activated by the optional wireless remote
The Torch's turn indicator function, activated by the optional wireless remote

The backpack itself is made of waterproof Duramax Kodra and TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane)-coated nylon, and offers features such as special compartments for electronic devices and wet/dirty items like shoes; a padded laptop sleeve; a helmet harness; plus various internal and external pockets, including a smartphone pocket that allows the phone to be wirelessly or USB-cable-charged from the pack's removable 10,000-mAh lithium battery.

The lights are turned on and off via a power switch on one of the shoulder straps. There's no word on battery life.

Should you be interested, the Torch backpack is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, where it's being offered in four colors, and in a choice of 18- or 23-liter capacities. Although smaller pledges are available, US$219 is required for an 18-liter package including the remote – the planned retail price is $336, or $209 without the remote.

Assuming the pack reaches production, it should ship next May. The LED-turn-indicator-equipped Aster and SEIL backpacks, which we covered previously, failed to meet their crowdfunding goals.

You can see the Torch in use, in the following video.

Torch by UNIT 1: an urban backpack with integrated lights

Source: Kickstarter

Tags

BicyclesBackpacksKickstarterCyclingLedsbike lightsRoad Safety
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Popular Stories

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!