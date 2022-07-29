© 2022 New Atlas
Trek's DS+ 2 multi-surface ebike aims for road and trail versatility

By Paul Ridden
July 29, 2022
Trek's DS+ 2 multi-surface ebike aims for road and trail versatility
Following the launch of the stealthy Fuel EXe e-MTB earlier this month, Trek has returned to the city for the second generation of its Dual Sport+ urban explorer ebike, which is designed to be flexible enough for motor-assisted work-day commutes and weekend trail adventuring.

Where Trek opted to power 2019's Dual Sport+ with a 250-W Bosch Active Line Plus mid-mount motor, the 2nd-gen model comes with an unspecified 250-W rear-hub motor for up to 20 mph (or 25 km/h in places like Europe) of pedal assist, and rocks a combination of responsive torque sensing and a cadence sensor for the promise of "a more natural feeling electric experience."

There's 29.5 lb.ft (40 Nm) of torque available for helping to flatten hills, and a Shimano Altus 9-speed mechanical groupset has been included for more flexible ride options.

The motor is paired with a 250-Wh frame-integrated battery that's reckoned good for up to 35 miles (56 km) of per-charge range, though a range extender that mounts to the bottle cage and plugs into the downtube charging port can be optioned in for double the between-charge fun.

The DS+ 2 is a relatively light carry up or down steps, tipping the scales at 38.39 lb for the step-over model or 38.1 lb for the Stagger (shown)
The 2023 DS+ 2 is billed as Trek's lightest hybrid ebike at 38.39 lb (17.41 kg) for the step-over model or 38.1 lb (17.28 kg) for the mid-step Stagger variant. The aluminum frame with internal cable routing comes in four diamond-shaped size options to accommodate riders between 5 and 6.5 ft (1.55 - 1.97 m) in height, or three sizes for Stagger users between 5 and 6.1 ft (up to 1.86 m) in height.

Riders adopt a comfortable upright stance, mounts are included to attach optional racks and fenders, there are built-in LED daytime-running lights front and back, and the ebike has a total weight limit (including rider and cargo) of 300 lb (136 kg).

The rigid alloy fork and lack of rear suspension will mean that folks will get a real feel for the terrain as they pedal along, but the 2.2-inch-wide Bontrager multi-surface tires wrapped around the 27.5-inch spoked rims may help soak up some of the bumps. Stopping power is provided by Shimano hydraulic disc brakes with 160-mm rotors.

The Dual Sport+ 2 is available now, with both the step-over model and the mid-step Stagger priced at US$2,399.99. The video below has more.

MY22 DS+

Product page: Dual Sport+ 2

