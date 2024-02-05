Trek gives popular Marlin MTB a Bosch-powered boost

Last year, Trek launched a pedal-assist version of its popular Marlin hardtail MTB in Europe, "with the same go-anywhere capability as the non-electric." Now the company has introduced the Bosch-powered Marlin+ to US riders.

The Marlin+ 8 model is powered by a Bosch ActiveLine Plus mid-drive motor for pedal-assist to 20 mph (the EU model is restricted to 25 km/h in line with local regulations), and there's an auto mode that adapts the assistance level to give "just the right boost" when needed.

When the inevitable inclines present themselves on the trails (or in the city), 50 Nm (36.87 lb.ft) of torque is on tap, and there's a 12-speed Shimano Deore gearset for more flexible ride options.

The motor gets its juice from a 400-Wh CompactTube battery that's secured within the downtube "where it's clear from the elements" – and there's the option to add a 250-Wh bottle battery if you need more than two to four hours of per-charge trail-busting.

A Purion 200 color display is positioned to the left on the handlebar for quick checks on key ride data like remaining charge and estimated range as well as current speed.

The Marlin+ features mounts for a rack, fenders and a kickstand to transform the eMTB into an all-terrain commuter Trek

Like its non-powered sibling, the Plus is built around an aluminum frame in "trail-savvy" geometry and benefits from internally routed cabling plus rack and fender mounts for accessories. The hardtail eMTB absorbs the bumps via a RockShox Recon Silver RL lockout suspension fork with 120 mm of travel. It rolls with Bontrager 27.5- or 29-inch rims (depending on frame size) wearing 2.6-inch-wide Gunnison Pro XR tires, and stops with help from Shimano 4-piston hydraulic disc brakes.

The Marlin+ 8 weighs in at 46.96 lb (21.3 kg) for the mid-sized frame, and is rated to haul up to 300 lb (136 kg) including the rider. It's on sale now for US$3,499.99.

The Marlin+ is also available in a $2,699.99 version available as well, which rides with a Suntour fork and 9-speed Shimano CUES U4000 derailleur, features different Bontrager rims and tires, stops with Tektro hydraulic disc brakes and tips a little heavier on the scales.

The video below has more.

Introducing Trek Marlin+: A Versatile Electric Mountain Bike

