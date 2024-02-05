© 2024 New Atlas
Bicycles

Trek gives popular Marlin MTB a Bosch-powered boost

By Paul Ridden
February 05, 2024
Trek gives popular Marlin MTB a Bosch-powered boost
The Marlin+ eMTB is designed to offer a motor boost on the trail or around town
The Marlin+ eMTB is designed to offer a motor boost on the trail or around town
View 6 Images
The Marlin+ eMTB is designed to offer a motor boost on the trail or around town
1/6
The Marlin+ eMTB is designed to offer a motor boost on the trail or around town
The Marlin+ eMTB features a Bosch mid-drive motor for pedal-assist up to 20 mph
2/6
The Marlin+ eMTB features a Bosch mid-drive motor for pedal-assist up to 20 mph
The Marlin+ is built around a durable but lightweight aluminum frame that's available in five sizes
3/6
The Marlin+ is built around a durable but lightweight aluminum frame that's available in five sizes
The Marlin+ sports a suspension fork for smoothing out uneven terrain in the city or on the trail
4/6
The Marlin+ sports a suspension fork for smoothing out uneven terrain in the city or on the trail
The Marlin+ features mounts for a rack, fenders and a kickstand to transform the eMTB into an all-terrain commuter
5/6
The Marlin+ features mounts for a rack, fenders and a kickstand to transform the eMTB into an all-terrain commuter
The Marlin+ 8 model weighs in at 46.96 lb, while the Marlin+ 6 version tips the scales at 49.5 lb
6/6
The Marlin+ 8 model weighs in at 46.96 lb, while the Marlin+ 6 version tips the scales at 49.5 lb
View gallery - 6 images

Last year, Trek launched a pedal-assist version of its popular Marlin hardtail MTB in Europe, "with the same go-anywhere capability as the non-electric." Now the company has introduced the Bosch-powered Marlin+ to US riders.

The Marlin+ 8 model is powered by a Bosch ActiveLine Plus mid-drive motor for pedal-assist to 20 mph (the EU model is restricted to 25 km/h in line with local regulations), and there's an auto mode that adapts the assistance level to give "just the right boost" when needed.

When the inevitable inclines present themselves on the trails (or in the city), 50 Nm (36.87 lb.ft) of torque is on tap, and there's a 12-speed Shimano Deore gearset for more flexible ride options.

The motor gets its juice from a 400-Wh CompactTube battery that's secured within the downtube "where it's clear from the elements" – and there's the option to add a 250-Wh bottle battery if you need more than two to four hours of per-charge trail-busting.

A Purion 200 color display is positioned to the left on the handlebar for quick checks on key ride data like remaining charge and estimated range as well as current speed.

The Marlin+ features mounts for a rack, fenders and a kickstand to transform the eMTB into an all-terrain commuter
The Marlin+ features mounts for a rack, fenders and a kickstand to transform the eMTB into an all-terrain commuter

Like its non-powered sibling, the Plus is built around an aluminum frame in "trail-savvy" geometry and benefits from internally routed cabling plus rack and fender mounts for accessories. The hardtail eMTB absorbs the bumps via a RockShox Recon Silver RL lockout suspension fork with 120 mm of travel. It rolls with Bontrager 27.5- or 29-inch rims (depending on frame size) wearing 2.6-inch-wide Gunnison Pro XR tires, and stops with help from Shimano 4-piston hydraulic disc brakes.

The Marlin+ 8 weighs in at 46.96 lb (21.3 kg) for the mid-sized frame, and is rated to haul up to 300 lb (136 kg) including the rider. It's on sale now for US$3,499.99.

The Marlin+ is also available in a $2,699.99 version available as well, which rides with a Suntour fork and 9-speed Shimano CUES U4000 derailleur, features different Bontrager rims and tires, stops with Tektro hydraulic disc brakes and tips a little heavier on the scales.

The video below has more.

Introducing Trek Marlin+: A Versatile Electric Mountain Bike

Product pages: Marlin+ 8, Marlin+ 6

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

BicyclesTrekebikesPedal-assistedBoschMountain Bikes
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!