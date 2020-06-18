© 2020 New Atlas
Triumph Motorcycles rides into the ebike market with the Trekker GT

By Paul Ridden
June 18, 2020
The stylish but pricey Trekker GT is the first ebike from Triumph Motorcycles
The Trekker GT features integrated LED lighting and full mudguards front and back
A black and grey color palette give the Trekker GT a refined look
A cast iron Triumph badge is proudly displayed to the front
A Shimano display show ride info and sits in the middle of a Triumph narrow-width handlebar
The Trekker GT comes with a cargo/pannier rack to the rear
The Trekker GT is jam-packed with Shimano components, including the electric drive, gears and brakes
Triumph Motorcycles has announced its first ebike. The Trekker GT will roll for up to 150 km (93 mi) per charge, features the latest Shimano electric drive, and pricing starts at US$3,750.

Triumph Engineering produced its first motorcycle in 1902, but its founder Siegfried Bettmann began by selling bicycles over a decade earlier. The Coventry-based moto brand went into receivership in 1983, and its name and manufacturing rights were snapped up by businessman John Bloor. Renamed Triumph Motorcycles, operations eventually moved to Hinkley in Leicestershire.

And now the company has gone back to where it all started – kind of – with the launch if its very first ebike. And based on the prototype images, the Trekker GT is a good looking ride. It's not as futuristic or eye-catching as models from Vanmoof, Greyp or Delfast, but should cut a stylish dash among city traffic.

Triumph has opted to go all in with Shimano for this model, which features a 250-W Steps E6100 mid-mounted motor for 60 Nm of torque, a lockable 504-Wh E8035 battery housed in the hydro-formed aluminum frame's downtube, Shimano hubs, 10-speed shifter, derailleur, cassette and crank, Deore M6000 brakes, and a Shimano display for checking ride status.

The 6061 frame is proprietary though, as is the seat post and the grips on the ends of the narrow-width handlebar. There's a cast aluminum company badge to the front to make sure that onlookers know you're getting pedal assist from a Triumph, and cables are routed internally for a clean look.

It rides on 27.5-inch Alex Volar rims wrapped in Schwalbe Energizer Green Guard tires, RockShox Paragon forks with 65 mm of travel help smooth out the bumps, and there's integrated LED lighting front and back.

Elsewhere, riders are promised "ultra comfort" from the Selle-Royal Vivo saddle, an integrated ABUS Pro-shield rear wheel lock is included, and there's a cargo rack at the rear. Finally, as you might expect for a Brit ebike, the Trekker GT comes with full-length mudguards installed. And there's no mention of smart technologies like onboard GPS or tracking, mobile app integration and so on.

Triumph's first ebike tips the scales at 53 lb (24 kg) including the battery, and comes in a silver and black finish for $3,750.

Product page: Trekker GT

