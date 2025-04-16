Carbon utility ebike makes light work of cargo hauling

Though it has dabbled in other materials, Urtopia is best known for its carbon fiber bikes. Now the young maker has added a fat-tire utility ebike to its stable, which is being pitched as a "head-turning, cargo-carrying, joy-spreading machine."

Founded by engineers (and keen cyclists) from MIT, the University of Minnesota, Cornell University and Carnegie Mellon University, Urtopia launched an Indiegogo in 2021 for a striking road bike. That crowdfunder for the carbon fiber beauty proved successful, and we got to try one the following year.

The Hong Kong company went a bit more traditional for its next, cheaper, model, building the Chord ebike around an aluminum frame. GPT made a play for a job as co-pilot that same year, before being included in the low-step Fusion GT "eSUV" that rolled into CES 2024. A folding carbon commuter joined the family in October last year, and that now brings us to the Joy Carbon.

The Joy Carbon fat-tire utility bike tips the scales at 50 lb Urtopia

This utility ebike features a low-step carbon fiber frame fashioned from material said to be favored in Formula 1 design, which helps get the naked weight down to 50 lb (22.6 kg), including the removable battery. Urtopia notes that this design choice alone brings it in 30% lighter than if the company had gone for aluminum as the build material.

But it's no lightweight in the cargo department. Whether taking home the weekly shop, carrying camping gear off on a weekend jaunt or even strapping in a mini human to an optional child seat at the rear, the Joy is rated to haul a total of 330 lb (~150 kg) – which can be split between a rear rack (60 lb/27 kg) and optional front basket (33 lb/15 kg) plus the rider.

Powering the journey is a 500-W rear-hub motor that peaks at 750 watts for pedal-assist over four levels. This makes for a relatively low 33 Nm (24 lb.ft) of torque and default top PAS speed of 20 mph (32 km/h), but the Class 2 ebike can be unlocked to 25 mph (40 km/h) where regulations allow. A torque sensor is onboard for a more responsive ride, and there's a thumb throttle too, for pedal-free action up to 20 mph.

The chunky downtube is home to a 529.2-Wh battery that's made up of Samsung Li-ion cells that are safety certified to UL 2271 standards. Urtopia reckons that per-charge range in eco mode could get you as far as 70 miles (112.6 km) per 3.5-hour fast-charge.

The Joy Carbon includes a thumb throttle for pedal-free rolling at up to 20 mph Urtopia

The Joy Carbon sports heavy duty 20-inch wheels wearing 3-inch Kenda tires for rolling through city streets and beyond into the wild. A suspension fork with 50 mm of travel plus a cushioned saddle are included for rider comfort, and stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc brakes with motor cutoff.

Rounding out the key specs are Shimano 8-speed shifting that caters for flexible ride choices, a color display positioned mid-handlebar for at-a-glance status checks, and a 30-lux headlight as well as a braking tail-light to help with daytime visibility and after-dark travel.

Urtopia's latest carbon ebike is available now for US$1,999 – though a countdown clock running on the product page at time of writing suggests that this launch price will be limited. The suggested retail price runs to $2,999. The video below has more.

Introducing the Joy Carbon eBike – Light as Air, Bold by Design. 🚲✨

Product page: Urtopia Joy Carbon