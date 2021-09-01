Urban ebike employs ground-tracing suspension for a smoother ride

Ohio's Vaast Bikes is at Eurobike this week, where the boutique manufacturer is announcing the global launch of a step-through urban ebike called the E/1, which employs a full suspension system designed to smooth out the ride, no matter how much cargo is being hauled.

At the heart of the E/1 is a hydroformed aluminum step-through frame with a Nail'D R3ACT full suspension system hidden inside, a four-point suspended design that "protects whatever you carry with you and maintains ride stability as if the added weight wasn't even there. The system optimizes the human effort by separating pedaling load from suspension movement to eliminate the energy drain caused by 'swing arm' style geometries."

The step-through monoframe also makes the ebike suitable for more riders than a step-over, with tool-free saddle height adjustment and three frame sizes available to cover rider heights from 141 to 193 cm (4.6 - 6.3 ft).

A Bosch 4 Performance CX Drive motor provides pedal assist up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph), with Shimano SLX chain or Gates Carbon belt drive options available, depending on configuration. Meanwhile, the juice is provided by a PowerTube 500 seat post battery, and the Kiox 300 display integrated into the handlebar stem comes with Bluetooth connectivity.

The Vaast E/1 rides on a full suspension system designed to offer "smooth and comfortable riding, regardless of weighty cargo" Vaast Bikes

The E/1 rides on Alex MD40 rims wrapped in Schwalbe Super Moto-X tires, and stopping power comes from Shimano M6120 four-piston brakes with 180-mm rotors. Custom alloy full fenders are included, the ebike comes with good-sized, heavy duty cargo racks installed (with an ABUS lock mount integrated into the rear rack), and there's SuperNova LED lighting front and rear. Weight ranges from 74.6 lb to 80 lb (33.9 - 36.4 kg), depending on which version is selected.

The Vaast E/1 will be available from October 1 in three configurations, each shipping in plastic-free packaging. The Shimano variant is the cheapest at US$7,499, followed by the Enviolo flavor for $8,499, and the Rohloff model comes top at $9,999. The video below has more.

VAAST E/1 Media Launch Video

Source: Vaast