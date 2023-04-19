Lightweight folding ebike shifts to manual gears for more control

Austrian mobility company Vello has launched a new take on its lightweight Bike+ folding ebike that was Kickstarted in 2016. The company has now added a three external gears paired with a drive system that effectively doubles the gear range to six.

The Bike+ Gears model has been launched at Milan Design Week and retains much from the original model, including the svelte frame with a magnetic folding mechanism, and the combined 250-W hub motor and 173-Wh battery with KERS regen braking (activated by back-pedaling) that could extend the ebike's 75-km (47-mile) per-charge range.

Existing Bike+ editions are now being renamed the Bike+ Automatic, as they feature the Zehus automatic gearing system. Not so the new ride, which comes with a three-speed derailleur and a Shimano Deore Rapidfire shifter.

Riders can choose to double the effective gear range with the flick of a heel courtesy of an optional Schlumpf Speed Drive in the bottom bracket for flat urban use (gear ratio of 1:1.65) or Mountain Drive (gear ratio 2.5:1) for "a super low alternative to the standard gearing, enough to get up 17% gradients without breaking a sweat."

The Bike+ Gears can be optioned with a Schlumpf Drive to effectively double the effective manual gear range Vello

The Zehus motor produces 40 Nm (29.5 lb.ft) of torque and provides pedal-assist to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) though that could get bumped to 40 km/h (25 mph) if the Speed Drive is included. And Bluetooth 5.1 is cooked in for pairing to a smartphone running the Bitride Connect app.

The frame is available as a 14.4-kg (31.7-lb) double-butted chromoly flavor in anthracite or a titanium version in brushed silver at 13.4 kg (29.5 lb), and folds to 57 x 79 x 29-cm (22 x 31 x 11-in) proportions in under 10 seconds. If the Schlumpf drives are optioned in, 0.9 kg (1.98 lb) will be added to the overall weight.

The Bike+ Gears ebike rolls on 20-inch wheels with Schwalbe Marathon Original 40-406 tires for the chromoly model or Schwalbe Kojak 35-406 tires for the titanium version. Stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc brakes.

Following its appearance at Milan Design Week, the new Vello Bike+ Gears folder will be presented at the Cycle Show in London between April 21 and 23. The chromoly framed ebike is priced at €3,090 (about US$3,385) and you'll pay another €1,000 for titanium. Either way, expect to add an extra €300 for the Schlumpf Speed or Mountain Drive options. For reference, the Automatic models start at €3,290/€4,490.

Product page: Vello Bike+ Gears