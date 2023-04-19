© 2023 New Atlas
Lightweight folding ebike shifts to manual gears for more control

By Paul Ridden
April 19, 2023
Lightweight folding ebike shifts to manual gears for more control
Vello's original Bike+ comes with automatic gear shifting, but the latest addition to the folding ebike family puts the rider in control via manual shifting
The Bike+ Gears folds down for between-ride transport in under 10 seconds
The Bike+ Gears chromoly model tips the scales at 14.4 kg, while the titanium edition weighs in a kilogram lighter
The Bike+ Gears folding ebike features a 250-W motor and 173-Wh battery housed in the rear hub
The Bike+ Gears can be optioned with a Schlumpf Drive to effectively double the effective manual gear range
The Bike+ Gears ebike folds to 57 x 79 x 29 cm in seconds, and unfolds to a length of 155 cm to ride
Austrian mobility company Vello has launched a new take on its lightweight Bike+ folding ebike that was Kickstarted in 2016. The company has now added a three external gears paired with a drive system that effectively doubles the gear range to six.

The Bike+ Gears model has been launched at Milan Design Week and retains much from the original model, including the svelte frame with a magnetic folding mechanism, and the combined 250-W hub motor and 173-Wh battery with KERS regen braking (activated by back-pedaling) that could extend the ebike's 75-km (47-mile) per-charge range.

Existing Bike+ editions are now being renamed the Bike+ Automatic, as they feature the Zehus automatic gearing system. Not so the new ride, which comes with a three-speed derailleur and a Shimano Deore Rapidfire shifter.

Riders can choose to double the effective gear range with the flick of a heel courtesy of an optional Schlumpf Speed Drive in the bottom bracket for flat urban use (gear ratio of 1:1.65) or Mountain Drive (gear ratio 2.5:1) for "a super low alternative to the standard gearing, enough to get up 17% gradients without breaking a sweat."

The Bike+ Gears can be optioned with a Schlumpf Drive to effectively double the effective manual gear range
The Zehus motor produces 40 Nm (29.5 lb.ft) of torque and provides pedal-assist to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) though that could get bumped to 40 km/h (25 mph) if the Speed Drive is included. And Bluetooth 5.1 is cooked in for pairing to a smartphone running the Bitride Connect app.

The frame is available as a 14.4-kg (31.7-lb) double-butted chromoly flavor in anthracite or a titanium version in brushed silver at 13.4 kg (29.5 lb), and folds to 57 x 79 x 29-cm (22 x 31 x 11-in) proportions in under 10 seconds. If the Schlumpf drives are optioned in, 0.9 kg (1.98 lb) will be added to the overall weight.

The Bike+ Gears ebike rolls on 20-inch wheels with Schwalbe Marathon Original 40-406 tires for the chromoly model or Schwalbe Kojak 35-406 tires for the titanium version. Stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc brakes.

Following its appearance at Milan Design Week, the new Vello Bike+ Gears folder will be presented at the Cycle Show in London between April 21 and 23. The chromoly framed ebike is priced at €3,090 (about US$3,385) and you'll pay another €1,000 for titanium. Either way, expect to add an extra €300 for the Schlumpf Speed or Mountain Drive options. For reference, the Automatic models start at €3,290/€4,490.

Product page: Vello Bike+ Gears

Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

