Lightweight cargo ebike can seat two kids to the rear

By Paul Ridden
October 20, 2022
The large integrated cargo rack to the rear features the MIK-HD tool-free luggage system, and can host two child seats
The Vello Sub cargo ebike will come with a Bosch Gen 4 Cargo Line mid-drive motor for pedal assist up to 20 mph in the US or 25 km/h in the EU
The Vello Sub weighs in at just 24 kg, but has a max load of 210 kg
If optioned with dual 545-Wh batteries, riders can look forward to up to 250 km of per-charge range
The versatile, lightweight Vello Sub cargo ebike is currently raising production funds on Indiegogo
Billed as one of the lightest cargo ebikes around, riders can haul all kinds of gear with the Vello Sub
More than a decade ago Austrian/Bulgarian product designer Valentin Vodev prototyped a kickscooter/baby stroller hybrid called the Roller Buggy to get infant and parent to where they need to be faster and easier. In 2014 he created a Kickstarter for a folding commuter bike called the Vello, and returned to the platform in 2016 with a compact folding ebike. Now the Vello Sub has launched on Indiegogo, which is billed as one of the lightest cargo ebikes around.

The 1.8-m-long (70.86-in) Sub tips the scales at just 24 kg (52.9 lb) – that's not quite as light as Tern's Quick Haul models, for example, but is not as heavy as the RadWagon 4. The frame can accommodate riders between 1.5 and 2 m (4.9 - 6.5 ft) in height, and features a collapsible handlebar and folding pedals when parking space is tight.

The single-speed cargo ebike will be powered by the new 250-W Bosch Gen 4 Cargo Line mid-mount motor for 85 Nm (62.6 lb.ft) of torque and pedal assist up to 20 mph in the US or 25 km/h in the EU (plus walk assist). It features a Gates Carbon Drive belt setup for low-maintenance riding, benefits from the new Bosch Smart System for mobile app integration and ABS braking, and can be optioned with Enviolo's shifting gears.

The new Vello will ship with a single 400-Wh Bosch battery, but can be upgraded to a dual battery setup or configured with one or two 545-Wh battery packs – at additional cost – for up to 250 km (155 miles) of per-charge range.

The frame-integrated aluminum rear cargo rack rocks the tool-free MIK-HD click luggage system that's ready to host child seating for the school run, and is footboard-ready too. A carrier or bag can also be mounted to the front, and total load capacity is 210 kg (463 lb).

Elsewhere, the ebike rolls on 20-inch rims wrapped in wide Schwalbe tires, stopping power is provided by Magura MT4 hydraulic disc brakes with 160-mm rotors, there's integrated Supernova lighting front and back, and a double kickstand is included for parking stability.

The Vello Sub is being made available with a chromoly or titanium frame, and comes in US or EU variants. Indiegogo perk levels start from US$2,999, which represents a saving of 50% on the expected retail price. If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in July 2023. The video below has more,

Source: Vello

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

