Lightweight cargo ebike can seat two kids to the rear

More than a decade ago Austrian/Bulgarian product designer Valentin Vodev prototyped a kickscooter/baby stroller hybrid called the Roller Buggy to get infant and parent to where they need to be faster and easier. In 2014 he created a Kickstarter for a folding commuter bike called the Vello, and returned to the platform in 2016 with a compact folding ebike. Now the Vello Sub has launched on Indiegogo, which is billed as one of the lightest cargo ebikes around.

The 1.8-m-long (70.86-in) Sub tips the scales at just 24 kg (52.9 lb) – that's not quite as light as Tern's Quick Haul models, for example, but is not as heavy as the RadWagon 4. The frame can accommodate riders between 1.5 and 2 m (4.9 - 6.5 ft) in height, and features a collapsible handlebar and folding pedals when parking space is tight.

The single-speed cargo ebike will be powered by the new 250-W Bosch Gen 4 Cargo Line mid-mount motor for 85 Nm (62.6 lb.ft) of torque and pedal assist up to 20 mph in the US or 25 km/h in the EU (plus walk assist). It features a Gates Carbon Drive belt setup for low-maintenance riding, benefits from the new Bosch Smart System for mobile app integration and ABS braking, and can be optioned with Enviolo's shifting gears.

The new Vello will ship with a single 400-Wh Bosch battery, but can be upgraded to a dual battery setup or configured with one or two 545-Wh battery packs – at additional cost – for up to 250 km (155 miles) of per-charge range.

Billed as one of the lightest cargo ebikes around, riders can haul all kinds of gear with the Vello Sub Vello Bike

The frame-integrated aluminum rear cargo rack rocks the tool-free MIK-HD click luggage system that's ready to host child seating for the school run, and is footboard-ready too. A carrier or bag can also be mounted to the front, and total load capacity is 210 kg (463 lb).

Elsewhere, the ebike rolls on 20-inch rims wrapped in wide Schwalbe tires, stopping power is provided by Magura MT4 hydraulic disc brakes with 160-mm rotors, there's integrated Supernova lighting front and back, and a double kickstand is included for parking stability.

The Vello Sub is being made available with a chromoly or titanium frame, and comes in US or EU variants. Indiegogo perk levels start from US$2,999, which represents a saving of 50% on the expected retail price. If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in July 2023. The video below has more,

Introducing the Vello SUB(Smart Utility Bike)

Source: Vello