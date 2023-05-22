Veloretti puts focus on simplicity and safety with Electric Two ebikes

Amsterdam-based e-mobility company Veloretti has updated its stylish Ivy mid-step and Ace step-over city ebikes that launched in 2021, refreshing the overall look, improving cooked-in smarts and adding new safety features.

With the Electric Two series, Veloretti has retained the Bafang 250-W mid-mount motor with Torq/Rotation sensor, Gates Carbon Belt Drive and Enviolo auto-shifting hub with 310% gear ratio, and the ebikes each sport the same 540-Wh downtube battery as before for up to 120 km (74.5 miles) of per-charge riding.

Refinements to the look and features include routed cables through the powder-coated aluminum frame for clean minimalist lines, an integrated audio system that produces startup/shutdown sounds as well as a warning bell, and there's a new mid-handlebar display for ebike status, speed/distance, GPS navigation aids, and more.

The Ivy Two ebike is built around a more accessible mid-step aluminum frame Veloretti

A pair of buttons located near the grips provide thumb control of daylight-running lights, motor assistance level, cadence and speed without needing to take your hands away from the handlebar. More functionality is available through a paired companion mobile app, including adjustment of ride modes, getting a weather update, and a new Safety Tracking feature that allows riders to send a real-time tracking link to trusted contacts.

Elsewhere, the Electric Two models roll on double-wall aluminum rims wrapped in new puncture-resistant Performance Plus tires, stopping power is provided by Shimano MT200 hydraulic disc brakes, the "signature hyperbolic light" for daylight visibility in traffic is joined by an Osram LED precision headlight for after-dark safety, and there's now a new in-house-developed braking tail-light.

The Ace Two ebike rolls with a 250-W Bafang mid-mount motor for up to 65 Nm of torque, plus a Gates Carbon Belt Drive and Enviolo stepless shifting Veloretti

"Our riders are at the center of our design philosophy, and we spent two years engineering the Veloretti Electric Two with all-new features that truly matter," said company founder, Ferry Zonder. "By combining high-end technology with design simplicity, I’m excited to say we’ve set a new industry standard. It really goes beyond what I imagined when I started designing bikes eleven years ago."

The redesign/update has already caught the eyes of Germany's Red Dot people for a 2023 Award, and Veloretti expects the Electric Two ebikes to launch in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium only from the middle of next month for €3,299 each (that's about US$3,570, though you're unlikely to see these ebikes in the US). Optional front and rear carriers are being made available soon.

Product page: Ivy Two, Ace Two