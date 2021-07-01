Veloretti prepares to ride out first city ebikes in style

Amsterdam's ebike maker Vanmoof now has some company in the cycling capital of the world as bicycle maker Veloretti goes into production of its first ebikes. Both the traditional-looking Ivy and the more modern Ace feature automatic gear-shifting, a Gates belt drive and a Bafang mid-mounted motor.

Essentially the only difference between the two new electric-assist rides is the overall design, with the vintage-styled Ivy rocking a low top tube for riders between 1.64 and 1.84 m tall (5.38 - 6 ft) to step through, while the full-bodied Ace road warrior has a chunkier full frame that's designed for folks between 1.73 and 2 m (5.67 - 6.56 ft) in height.

Each ebike boasts Enviolo automatic gears for the promise of a smooth, natural ride Veloretti

The frame and fork on both models are fashioned from aluminum, helping towards a weight of 21 kg (46 lb). They each sport a Bafang 250-W mid-mounted motor for 65 Nm (48 lb.ft) of torque, and are treated to a Gates Carbon belt drive for low maintenance commutes.

There's no throttle here, but riders can expect assist up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph), and the ebikes benefit from Enviolo CT N310 stepless shifting, which automatically changes gears so the rider can focus on the road. And Veloretti reckons that the removable 510-Wh Li-ion battery should be good for between 60 and 120 km (37.2 - 74.5 miles) of per-charge range.

The Ivy model has a step-through frame and can accommodate riders between 1.64 and 1.84 m tall Veloretti

The ebikes ride on double-wall aluminum rims wrapped in CST Performance tires, with a retro-cool all-white tire option available for both models. Stopping power comes courtesy of Schaeffer hydraulic disc braking.

Elsewhere, there's LED lighting front and back, full fenders and a kickstand, and an Abus Shield 5650 lock has been included too. The Matrix display on the handlebar provides essential ride information, while a Commodule app for iOS/Android allows for status checks, navigation aids and theft protection smarts. The ebikes also boast GPS, Bluetooth, and cellular 3G/4G connectivity.

Each of the ebikes comes with a 250-W Bafang mid-mounted motor and removable 510-Wh Li-ion battery Veloretti

Both the Ivy and Ace ebikes are available to order now for €2,399 (about US$2,840) direct from Veloretti. Shipping is expected to start at the end of July, though only to Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands at the moment. The video below has more.

Veloretti Electric | It's on.

Source: Veloretti