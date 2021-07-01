© 2021 New Atlas
Bicycles

Veloretti prepares to ride out first city ebikes in style

By Paul Ridden
July 01, 2021
Veloretti prepares to ride out...
Veloretti enters the ebike space with the retro Ivy and modern Ace (pictured)
Veloretti enters the ebike space with the retro Ivy and modern Ace (pictured)
View 4 Images
Veloretti enters the ebike space with the retro Ivy and modern Ace (pictured)
1/4
Veloretti enters the ebike space with the retro Ivy and modern Ace (pictured)
The Ivy model has a step-through frame and can accommodate riders between 1.64 and 1.84 m tall
2/4
The Ivy model has a step-through frame and can accommodate riders between 1.64 and 1.84 m tall
Each of the ebikes comes with a 250-W Bafang mid-mounted motor and removable 510-Wh Li-ion battery
3/4
Each of the ebikes comes with a 250-W Bafang mid-mounted motor and removable 510-Wh Li-ion battery
Each ebike boasts Enviolo automatic gears for the promise of a smooth, natural ride
4/4
Each ebike boasts Enviolo automatic gears for the promise of a smooth, natural ride
View gallery - 4 images

Amsterdam's ebike maker Vanmoof now has some company in the cycling capital of the world as bicycle maker Veloretti goes into production of its first ebikes. Both the traditional-looking Ivy and the more modern Ace feature automatic gear-shifting, a Gates belt drive and a Bafang mid-mounted motor.

Essentially the only difference between the two new electric-assist rides is the overall design, with the vintage-styled Ivy rocking a low top tube for riders between 1.64 and 1.84 m tall (5.38 - 6 ft) to step through, while the full-bodied Ace road warrior has a chunkier full frame that's designed for folks between 1.73 and 2 m (5.67 - 6.56 ft) in height.

Each ebike boasts Enviolo automatic gears for the promise of a smooth, natural ride
Each ebike boasts Enviolo automatic gears for the promise of a smooth, natural ride

The frame and fork on both models are fashioned from aluminum, helping towards a weight of 21 kg (46 lb). They each sport a Bafang 250-W mid-mounted motor for 65 Nm (48 lb.ft) of torque, and are treated to a Gates Carbon belt drive for low maintenance commutes.

There's no throttle here, but riders can expect assist up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph), and the ebikes benefit from Enviolo CT N310 stepless shifting, which automatically changes gears so the rider can focus on the road. And Veloretti reckons that the removable 510-Wh Li-ion battery should be good for between 60 and 120 km (37.2 - 74.5 miles) of per-charge range.

The Ivy model has a step-through frame and can accommodate riders between 1.64 and 1.84 m tall
The Ivy model has a step-through frame and can accommodate riders between 1.64 and 1.84 m tall

The ebikes ride on double-wall aluminum rims wrapped in CST Performance tires, with a retro-cool all-white tire option available for both models. Stopping power comes courtesy of Schaeffer hydraulic disc braking.

Elsewhere, there's LED lighting front and back, full fenders and a kickstand, and an Abus Shield 5650 lock has been included too. The Matrix display on the handlebar provides essential ride information, while a Commodule app for iOS/Android allows for status checks, navigation aids and theft protection smarts. The ebikes also boast GPS, Bluetooth, and cellular 3G/4G connectivity.

Each of the ebikes comes with a 250-W Bafang mid-mounted motor and removable 510-Wh Li-ion battery
Each of the ebikes comes with a 250-W Bafang mid-mounted motor and removable 510-Wh Li-ion battery

Both the Ivy and Ace ebikes are available to order now for €2,399 (about US$2,840) direct from Veloretti. Shipping is expected to start at the end of July, though only to Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands at the moment. The video below has more.
Veloretti Electric | It's on.

Source: Veloretti

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

BicyclesebikesPedal-assistedLast-mile transportCity
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Popular Stories

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!