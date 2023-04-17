Velotric brings the Thunder with torque-sensing stealthy urban ebikes

For its third model release, Velotric is following in the tire tracks of Bonc, FLX and Ampler with a pair of stealthy Class 1 ebikes known as the Thunder 1 series that are designed to look like regular bikes while offering torque-sensing motor boost.

Velotric was set up in July 2021 by the hardware co-founder at Lime, Adam Zhang, together with team members from the likes of Giant, Decathlon and Specialized, and by October had launched its first model on Indiegogo, the Discover 1.

Next came the trail-hungry fat-tire Nomad 1, and now the company has focused on urban ebikes that have the look of traditional non-electric rides.

The Thunder 1 series has been designed for a "fast-paced grab-and-go city lifestyle" and are a fairly easy carry up the steps to the apartment or office at 36 lb (16 kg). The electrical components are integrated in the 6061 aluminum-alloy frame and the cables are also routed internally to maintain clean lines.

The Thunder 1 ST has a lower top bar for easier access, and offers torque-sensing pedal-assist up to 20 mph Velotric

The Class 1 ebikes are each powered by the company's E-Series drive system, with the first part being a 350-W E35 rear-hub motor (600-W peak) that produces 45 Nm (33 lb.ft) of torque and offers five levels of pedal-assist to 20 mph (32 km/h). The series models also benefit from responsive torque sensing, which registers how hard a rider pumps at the pedals. Both feature a Shimano 8-speed mechanical drivetrain for more flexible ride options.

The step-over Thunder 1 ebike is treated to a Bluetooth-enabled smart Plus version of the motor, which works with a companion mobile app for keyless unlocking, motion detection and GPS tracking, real-time ride data and lighting control. Crash detection via the onboard IoT sensors and integration with Apple Health (for iOS users) are to be added later. The ST version doesn't play with the app, but is compatible with Apple's Find My location technologies.

The Thunder 1 weighs in at 36 lb, and features integrated electrical components and cables for a sleek, stealthy look Velotric

The system's 352.8-Wh battery is made up of Samsung 21700 cells, enabling the Thunder 1 to roll for up to 70 miles (112.6 km) on 700-38c puncture-resistant ebike tires, and can be optioned with a 176-Wh range extender for an additional 30 miles. The ST flavor gets 700x40c rubber and 52 miles (83.6 km) of per-charge range. Stopping power comes from Tektro hydraulic disc brakes with 160-mm rotors.

The mid-step Thunder 1 ST model is priced at US$1,499 and comes in small and medium frame sizes with Lava and Sand as the color choices, while the step-over Thunder 1 ebike costs $1,799 and is available in medium and large frames in either Frozen Blue or Crystal Black. The video below has more.

Velotric Thunder Series | Engineered for Everyday Enjoyment

