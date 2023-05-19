Virgo full-face helmet is made for high-speed ebiking

Given the fact that many ebikes allow their riders to pedal at speeds of up to 28 mph (45 km/h) with relatively little effort, should those people be wearing special helmets? The folks at French startup The Beam seem to think so, which is why they created the Virgo.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the Virgo features an integrated chin guard which allows it to offer more protection than a traditional bike helmet while remaining sleeker and lighter than a full-face downhill mountain bike helmet.

Its creators claim that it tips the scales at 600 to 650 grams (21 to 23 oz), depending on the size.

Not included in that weight figure is a flip-up removable polycarbonate visor (available in color choices of clear, smoke and blue) along with a detachable magnetic tail light. The latter doubles as a brake light, which detects sudden decreases in speed via an integrated accelerometer.

Like many modern bike helmets, the Virgo also incorporates the Mips system, which helps protect the brain from rotational force during impacts. It additionally features a polycarbonate shell and an EPS (expanded polystyrene) foam liner, plus it meets EN1078, NTA8776 and CPSC safety standards.

Assuming the Virgo reaches production, a pledge of €90 (about US$97) will get you one in your choice of three sizes and four colors (black, white, blue and beige). The planned retail price is $299.

You can see it in use, in the video below.

