First-in-its-class cyclometer boasts real-time wind speed readings

We've already seen cycling computers that sport headlights, cameras and even giant batteries, but Wahoo Fitness may now have them all beat. The company's new "first-in-its-class" Elemnt Ace cyclometer packs an integrated wind speed sensor.

While nobody likes pedaling into headwinds, most cyclists don't really need to know how fast those winds are blowing.

It's different for racers who are on training rides, however, as head- and tailwinds can make a huge difference in their ride speeds and times. If a cyclist covers a given stretch of road in much less time than they've ever managed before, for instance, it's crucial to know how much of a role an assistive tailwind may have played.

That's where the Elemnt Ace comes in.

The Elemnt Ace reportedly tips the scales at 208 g (7.3 oz) and is IPX7 water-resistant, meaning it can withstand being submerged to a depth of 1 meter (3.3 ft) for 30 minutes Wahoo Fitness

The device's Wahoo Wind Dynamics system utilizes an air pressure sensor (facilitated by an opening in the front of the cyclometer) to determine air speed. Onboard software compares that speed to the bike's current ground speed, and arrives at the wind speed by calculating the difference between the two.

This information is displayed on the 3.8-inch TFT touchscreen in real time, plus it can be downloaded to the Wahoo App for subsequent analysis.

The Elemnt Ace's TFT display Wahoo Fitness

Some of the Ace's other features include an improved navigation system, a pushbutton-activated electronic bell, and a claimed 30-hour battery life.

It's important to note that the device does not calculate the cyclist/bike's coefficient of aerodynamic drag. For that, riders will require a dedicated gadget such as the AeroPod, or a visit to their local wind tunnel.

The Wahoo Elemnt Ace is available now, priced at US$599.99.

Source: Wahoo Fitness

