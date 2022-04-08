Wolf Tooth's latest cycling multi-tool doubles as an axle lever

You might think that cycling multi-tools have already been designed to fit into every bike component imaginable, but such is not the case. Wolf Tooth's Axle Handle Multi-Tool takes things further, by doubling as a rear wheel axle lever.

Although the 6061-T6 aircraft-grade aluminum tool is designed to work with Wolf Tooth's own threaded-end rear axles, it's reportedly also compatible with axles from Trek and other manufacturers – as long as they have a threaded end and a removable lever which is retained with an O-ring.

Users start by threading an included receiver nut onto the end of the axle. The Axle Handle is then simply pushed into that nut and turned clockwise, to snug the axle into the rear dropouts.

Whenever it's subsequently needed as a multi-tool, it's just pulled straight out of the nut, leaving the axle tightened. An O-ring inside the nut keeps the tool firmly in place while the bike is in motion.

The Axle Handle in axle lever mode Wolf Tooth

Extending into the nut from one side of the Axle Handle is a tool bit with a 5-mm hex end, which widens to 6 mm at the base. On the other side is a 4-mm hole which accepts four other included double-ended bits – their ends include 2, 2.5, 3, and 4-mm hex tools; flat head #3.5 and Phillips #2 screwdrivers; plus T10 and T25 Torx tools. A cavity in the side of the Axle Handle allows the two most commonly-used bits to be magnetically stored inside – the other two have to be carried separately.

The whole setup is claimed to tip the scales at 28 grams. It's available in color choices of black, red, blue, orange, purple, gold, silver and green, and is priced at US$29.95. It's demonstrated in the video below.

And should your axle not be compatible, but you still like the idea of a bike-integrated multi-tool, well …. we've featured others that fit into the handlebars, steer tube and crank hollow.

Axle Handle Multi-tool

Source: Wolf Tooth via PinkBike

