© 2022 New Atlas
Bicycles

Two-step folding ebike powers through 150 miles of easy riding

By Paul Ridden
October 28, 2022
Two-step folding ebike powers through 150 miles of easy riding
The Zectron folding ebike can be optioned with dual batteries for up to 150 miles of Level 1 pedal assist, or 70 miles on throttle only
The Zectron folding ebike can be optioned with dual batteries for up to 150 miles of Level 1 pedal assist, or 70 miles on throttle only
View 8 Images
The Zectron folding ebike can be optioned with dual batteries for up to 150 miles of Level 1 pedal assist, or 70 miles on throttle only
1/8
The Zectron folding ebike can be optioned with dual batteries for up to 150 miles of Level 1 pedal assist, or 70 miles on throttle only
The Zectron folding ebike comes with a 70-mile frame-integrated battery, but can be optioned with a second power pack for up to 150 miles of per-charge riding
2/8
The Zectron folding ebike comes with a 70-mile frame-integrated battery, but can be optioned with a second power pack for up to 150 miles of per-charge riding
The Zectron folding ebike is available with a 350-W motor for US riders, or 250-W for those in Europe
3/8
The Zectron folding ebike is available with a 350-W motor for US riders, or 250-W for those in Europe
Integrated front and rear lighting help with visibility day night
4/8
Integrated front and rear lighting help with visibility day night
The Zectron ebike folds down to 33 x 25 x 31 inches for easy storage at home
5/8
The Zectron ebike folds down to 33 x 25 x 31 inches for easy storage at home
The Zectron folding ebike features a 3.9-inch color display integrated into the handlebar
6/8
The Zectron folding ebike features a 3.9-inch color display integrated into the handlebar
The Zectron folding ebike is being made available in five colorways
7/8
The Zectron folding ebike is being made available in five colorways
The Zectron ebike folds down in two steps for between-ride transport in the trunk of the car
8/8
The Zectron ebike folds down in two steps for between-ride transport in the trunk of the car
View gallery - 8 images

With a mission to create a "dream electric bike that ensure good looks, functionality and safety," Hong Kong's Zectron Bikes has launched a funky looking folding ride that can be had with dual batteries for up to 150 miles of pedal-assist riding, or around half the range on throttle only, and folds down for between-ride transport in two quick steps.

Currently the subject of an Indiegogo funding campaign, the Zectron folding ebike is available with an IPX5-rated speed-sensing 350-W motor for up to 20 mph of pedal assist over five power levels plus throttle in the US, or a 250-W motor for 25 km/h in Europe.

Either way, there's a 7-speed Shimano gearset for ride flexibility, and a cruise control feature can also be engaged that will lock in the speed if the tech determines that the ebike has been moving at the same pace for five seconds.

With the integrated 417.6-Wh battery, riders could get up to 70 miles (120 km) of per-charge range with pedal assist at level one or 35 miles (60 km) using just the throttle. But a second (removable) battery wedged neatly under the frame in front of the pedals bumps the capacity up to 835 Wh for a per-charge ride of up to 150 miles (250 km) at the lowest power level or 70 miles (120 km) of throttling. This second battery also hosts a USB charge port for topping up a smartphone while out and about.

The Zectron folding ebike is available with a 350-W motor for US riders, or 250-W for those in Europe
The Zectron folding ebike is available with a 350-W motor for US riders, or 250-W for those in Europe

The Zectron measures 59 x 26 x 42 in (150 x 65 x 106 cm) unfolded, but collapses down in two easy steps to 33 x 25 x 31 in (85 x 65 x 80 cm) for between-ride transport. It weighs in at 55 lb (25 kg), and can handle a maximum load of 265 lb (120 kg).

The ebike is built around an "aerospace-grade" uni-body magnesium alloy frame with an adjustable seat post running through the rear, and there's swingarm oil suspension below for smoothing out some of the bumps along the way. It rolls on 20-inch six-spoke aluminum alloy rims wrapped in 2.125-inch-wide tires, stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc brakes, and there's built-in lighting front and back.

Rounding out the key specs is a 3.9-inch LCD display that's integrated into the handlebar and shows key ebike data and ride info, and the funky folder can be paired with a smartphone running a mobile app for more control and deeper data dives (plus optional GPS tracking is available).

The Indiegogo campaign has already past its modest funding goal with about a month left to run. Perk levels currently start at US$899, which shaves 55% off the expected retail price. The second battery pack is available as an optional extra for $279, as are accessories such as a fast charger, LED-packing smart helmet and front/rear fenders. If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in April 2023.

Source: Zectron

View gallery - 8 images

Tags

BicyclesIndiegogoebikesFoldable bikePedal-assisted
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!