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Space Systems

Blue Origin's ambitious plans to relaunch New Glenn this year

By Chris Young
July 08, 2026
Blue Origin's ambitious plans to relaunch New Glenn this year
The future of New Glenn
The future of New Glenn
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The future of New Glenn
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The future of New Glenn
Crane lifting New Glenn
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A crane performs a vertical breakover of New Glenn, lifting the vehicle onto a refurbished launch table.
New Glenn rocket on a runaway
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New Glenn rolling to the launch pad aboard Blue Origin's transporter
Mark 1 lander in a test chamber
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Blue Origin's Mk 1 lander recently completed environmental testing at NASA's Johnson Space Center
View gallery - 4 images

Blue Origin is racing against the clock to undo the damage caused by its New Glenn rocket exploding in May.

In a press statement, the company outlined a new “horizontal/vertical hybrid” concept of operations (CONOPS) that will enable an accelerated timeline to launch.

If all goes to plan, it will allow Blue Origin to launch New Glenn again by the end of the year – an outcome that had been written off by skeptics after that May explosion wiped out a large chunk of Blue Origin’s launch infrastructure.

Effectively, Jeff Bezos’ private space company will employ an entirely new launch concept rather than rebuild its launch pad exactly as it was before.

Blue Origin appears to have an ace up its sleeve, though. The new system was already in development for its upcoming super-heavy New Glenn configuration, boosting the chances it achieves its ambitious timeline.

A lot is riding on New Glenn’s return to flight. It could allow Blue Origin to send a lunar lander to the Moon’s south pole later this year. In doing so, it would help NASA’s Artemis program maintain some much-needed momentum.

New Glenn rocket on a runaway
New Glenn rolling to the launch pad aboard Blue Origin's transporter

Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket exploded on May 28 during what should have been a routine static fire engine test at the company’s Launch Complex 36A (LC-36A) at Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The rocket was engulfed by an orange fireball, destroying it as well as critical launch infrastructure. In the Blue Origin statement, CEO Dave Limp confirmed the private company “lost [its] lightning tower, the transporter-erector, and the hydraulic cylinders.”

As its name suggests, the lightning tower provides lightning protection, as well as structural support. The transporter-erector, meanwhile, rolls the rocket to the pad before lifting it vertically into position ahead of launch.

The loss of this infrastructure is a big problem not just for Blue Origin, but also for NASA. The US space agency is deeply reliant on SpaceX and Blue Origin for its Artemis program, which aims to send humans back to the lunar surface by the end of the decade and establish a permanent lunar base before China.

SpaceX’s modified Starship Human Landing System (HLS) program has faced heavy delays. A key on-orbit refueling demonstration that was supposed to take place last year has yet to materialize.

By contrast, Blue Origin appeared to be on track to offer a solid alternative to SpaceX before its explosive setback. Its uncrewed Mk 1 lunar lander was scheduled to fly aboard New Glenn later this year in a mission that would demonstrate its own crewed lander technology.

Mark 1 lander in a test chamber
Blue Origin's Mk 1 lander recently completed environmental testing at NASA's Johnson Space Center

If Blue Origin’s latest statement is to be believed, though, the New Glenn explosion is nowhere near as bad a setback as was initially believed.

Though the company lost a rocket and suffered infrastructure losses, "we caught a lot of breaks, too, and intend to make the most of them," according to the CEO.

That’s thanks, in large part, to the fact the space company will leverage existing technology to build a more agile launch infrastructure.

“To return to flight this year, we're not rebuilding the same pad," added Limp. "We're going straight to a horizontal/vertical hybrid CONOPS.”

What exactly does this mean?

Blue Origin has traditionally employed a fully horizontal concept of operations (CONOPS). New Glenn’s two stages, and the payload it would carry, were integrated horizontally in a facility. They would then be rolled out to the launch pad on a transporter-erector (TE) that raised the entire vehicle to vertical on the pad for launch.

Under the new hybrid system, the two stages are still joined horizontally. However, they would then be rolled to the pad by a transporter and then lifted vertically by a crane with a specialized breakover feature.

Launch Complex 36: Reborn

This system was already in the works for Blue Origin’s super-heavy New Glenn iteration – designated 9X4 due to the nine BE-4 engines attached to its first stage.

Besides that head start over building a whole new concept from scratch, Blue Origin also has a functioning crane at its disposal. The company uses a towering mobile harbor crane to lift the 57.5-meter (189-feet) tall New Glenn first stage away from its Jacklyn barge after landing.

Still, there’s no denying Blue Origin is shooting for a highly ambitious launch timeline. SpaceX veterans recently told Ars Technica that they don’t see New Glenn flying from the destroyed launch pad in 2026, largely due to the “time and effort” required to rebuild intricate launch infrastructure.

However, speaking to reporters recently, NASA chief Jared Isaacman emphasized Blue Origin’s “great progress” since the explosion, adding that New Glenn remains “Plan A” to launch Mk 1 this year.

Source: Blue Origin

Fact-checked by Mike McRae

View gallery - 4 images

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Space SystemsBlue OriginNew GlennRocketNASALaunch
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Chris Young
Chris Young
Chris is an experienced journalist and editor based in the south of Spain. His keen interest in astronomy dates back to his school days when he first peered at the stars through a copper-domed observatory.

Over almost a decade of reporting, Chris has interviewed fascinating leaders and thinkers, including NASA Administrators, astronauts, rocket company CEOs, and astrophysicists. Chris holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature. He has reported at the MWC and has written for tech and space firm clients, including Thales Alenia Space and Siemens.

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