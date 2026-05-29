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Space Systems

Watch: New Glenn rocket explodes on launch pad

By David Szondy
May 28, 2026
Watch: New Glenn rocket explodes on launch pad
The New Glenn rocket exploded for as yet unknown reasons
The New Glenn rocket exploded for as yet unknown reasons
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The New Glenn rocket exploded for as yet unknown reasons
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The New Glenn rocket exploded for as yet unknown reasons

Blue Origin's space ambitions have suffered a major setback as its New Glenn rocket exploded in a fireball on the launch pad at about 7:00 pm EDT at Launch Complex 36 (LC-36), Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida during an engine test.

According to Blue Origin and news reports, the explosion occurred while the fully stacked vehicle was undergoing a routine hot-fire test that involved fueling the rocket and a brief ignition of the first-stage liquid methane/oxygen engines ahead of the scheduled NG-4 orbital mission.

Details of the incident are still emerging, but Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos has confirmed that there were no casualties.

"All personnel are accounted for and safe," said Bezos in a post on X. "It’s too early to know the root cause but we’re already working to find it. Very rough day, but we’ll rebuild whatever needs rebuilding and get back to flying. It’s worth it."

Despite this, there have been reports of major infrastructure damage. The rocket appears to have been completely destroyed and one lightning arrestor tower has vanished. It is feared that the pad, hangars, and adjacent test facilities have also been impacted. However, there was no payload atop the rocket at the time of the incident.

New Glenn is a heavy-lift, partially reusable two-stage launch vehicle developed by Blue Origin to support commercial satellite constellations, national security launches, and civil spaceflight programs, including NASA’s Artemis lunar initiative. With the apparent loss of the rocket and possible damage to Blue Origin's only operational New Glenn launch complex, future flight schedules are likely to be significantly affected while repairs and investigations are carried out.

Source: Blue Origin

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Space SystemsNew GlennBlue OriginRocketAccidents
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David Szondy
David Szondy
David Szondy is a playwright, author and journalist based in Seattle, Washington. A retired field archaeologist and university lecturer, he has a background in the history of science, technology, and medicine with a particular emphasis on aerospace, military, and cybernetic subjects. In addition, he is the author of four award-winning plays, a novel, reviews, and a plethora of scholarly works ranging from industrial archaeology to law. David has worked as a feature writer for many international magazines and has been a feature writer for New Atlas since 2011.

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