Watch: New Glenn rocket explodes on launch pad

Blue Origin's space ambitions have suffered a major setback as its New Glenn rocket exploded in a fireball on the launch pad at about 7:00 pm EDT at Launch Complex 36 (LC-36), Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida during an engine test.

According to Blue Origin and news reports, the explosion occurred while the fully stacked vehicle was undergoing a routine hot-fire test that involved fueling the rocket and a brief ignition of the first-stage liquid methane/oxygen engines ahead of the scheduled NG-4 orbital mission.

Details of the incident are still emerging, but Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos has confirmed that there were no casualties.

"All personnel are accounted for and safe," said Bezos in a post on X. "It’s too early to know the root cause but we’re already working to find it. Very rough day, but we’ll rebuild whatever needs rebuilding and get back to flying. It’s worth it."

Blue Origin's New Glenn just blew up at LC-36 while attempting to Static Fire ahead of NG-4.https://t.co/tANS0dWyIH pic.twitter.com/PztxFoBqIw — NSF - NASASpaceflight.com (@NASASpaceflight) May 29, 2026

Despite this, there have been reports of major infrastructure damage. The rocket appears to have been completely destroyed and one lightning arrestor tower has vanished. It is feared that the pad, hangars, and adjacent test facilities have also been impacted. However, there was no payload atop the rocket at the time of the incident.

New Glenn is a heavy-lift, partially reusable two-stage launch vehicle developed by Blue Origin to support commercial satellite constellations, national security launches, and civil spaceflight programs, including NASA’s Artemis lunar initiative. With the apparent loss of the rocket and possible damage to Blue Origin's only operational New Glenn launch complex, future flight schedules are likely to be significantly affected while repairs and investigations are carried out.

Source: Blue Origin