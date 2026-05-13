NASA pushes next-gen Mars helicopter rotors through the sound barrier

Engineers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California, have demonstrated that the blades of their next-generation Mars helicopter rotors can punch past the speed of sound and come out intact. In recent tests, a three-bladed rotor reached Mach 1.08 in simulated Martian conditions, boosting lift capacity by 30% without a single blade fracturing.

Making something that can fly on Mars is a brutal challenge. The red planet has air density roughly 1% of that here on Earth, meaning every meter of altitude gained demands a disproportionate amount of effort. To generate meaningful lift in that near-vacuum, you have only two options: spin the blades faster, or make them longer. Both paths lead toward the speed of sound, where aerodynamics becomes deeply unpredictable.

What makes this especially tricky is that the speed of sound (Mach 1) isn't a universal number. At sea level on Earth, it clocks in around 1,223 km/h (760 mph). On Mars, where the thin, cold atmosphere is mostly CO2, the sound barrier sits closer to 869 km/h (540 mph). Crossing it on any planet means entering a physical frontier where shock waves can suddenly overwhelm a rotor structure.

That's why NASA's Ingenuity helicopter – which made history on April 19, 2021 as the first powered, controlled aircraft to fly on another world – was deliberately kept away from that frontier. Its composite foam-covered rotors never exceeded 2,700 rpm across 72 flights, keeping blade tips at a maximum of Mach 0.7.

"If Chuck Yeager were here, he’d tell you things can get squirrely around Mach 1," said Jaakko Karras, who led the rotor testing at JPL. "With that in mind, we planned Ingenuity’s flights to keep the rotor blade tips at Mach 0.7 with no wind so that if we encountered a Martian headwind while in flight, the rotor tips wouldn’t go supersonic. But we want more performance from our next-gen Mars aircraft. We needed to know that our rotors could go faster safely."

JPL's 25-Foot Space Simulator, where engineers replicated Martian atmospheric conditions to push the rotors past Mach 1 NASA/JPL/Caltech

The tests took place inside JPL's historic 25-Foot Space Simulator, a room-sized chamber capable of replicating Martian surface conditions. Engineers evacuated the air, replaced it with low-density carbon dioxide, and subjected the rotor to increasing speeds while blasting it with simulated wind gusts.

To preserve the integrity of the blades, the team lined part of the chamber walls with steel sheeting in case they disintegrated at the supersonic threshold. After 137 test runs, no shielding was needed. The rotor tips reached Mach 1.08, and the blades held.

The rotors were designed and built by AeroVironment in Simi Valley, California. Two configurations were tested: the three-bladed rotor and a slightly longer two-bladed rotor from the SkyFall project, which approached supersonic speeds at 3,570 rpm.

SkyFall is NASA's next major leap in Martian aerial exploration. Unlike Ingenuity – which was a pure technology demonstrator with no scientific instruments – SkyFall-generation helicopters are being designed to carry real payloads: sensors, science instruments, and larger batteries for extended flights. The goal is to support both robotic and future human missions by exploiting the unique advantages of low-altitude aerial reconnaissance.

The SkyFall design team has already incorporated the March test results into its performance specifications. Three next-generation Mars helicopters are currently targeted for a December 2028 launch.

"We thought we’d be lucky to hit Mach 1.05, and we reached Mach 1.08 on our last runs," said Shannah Withrow-Maser, an aerodynamicist at NASA's Ames Research Center. "We’re still digging into the data, and there may be even more thrust on the table. These next-gen helicopters are going to be amazing."

Testing the Next Generation of Mars Helicopter Rotor Blades

Source: NASA